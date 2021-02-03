Kohl's, Sony, Overstock: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

GW Pharmaceuticals, Kohl's, Sony, Nomura Holdings and Overstock.com are five top stock gainers for Wednesday

Stocks were mixed Wednesday amid a series of corporate earnings reports and the continued slowdown of the retail stock buying frenzy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. GW Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 46%

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) - Get Report jumped after Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) - Get Report agreed to acquire the company in a deal valued at $7.2 billion. The transaction, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter.

2. Kohl's | Percentage Increase 7.9%

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report jumped after analysts at Cowen upgraded the department-store chain to outperform from market perform and raised its stock-price target by a third, citing its moves to attract younger shoppers. The firm raised its target on the Menomonee Falls, Wis., retailer to $52 a share from $39.

3. Sony | Percentage Increase 12%

Sony (SNE) - Get Report surged after beating Wall Street's third-quarter expectations. The company added 1.5 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, taking it to 47.4 million, and sold 4.1 million copies of its Spider-Man game. Sony also raised its outlook for the full fiscal year.

4. Nomura Holdings | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of Nomura Holdings (NMR) - Get Report rose after Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank reported its best third-quarter profit since 2005. October-December net income jumped 72% from a year earlier to $937 million. The wholesale business unit's pretax profit rose 78%.

5. Overstock.com | Percentage Increase 14%

Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report shares climbed after tZero, a subsidiary of the online retailer's Medici Ventures, signed a technology integration agreement with Vertalo, a digital transfer agent. Following the integration, Vertalo’s technology will be interoperable with tZero’s technology stack.