TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Kohl's Says Q4 Earnings Will 'Exceed Expectations' As Sales, Margins Improve

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said the retailer's holiday quarter "exceeded our expectations across all key metrics with sales strengthening as we moved through the period."
Author:
Publish date:

Kohl's Corp.  (KSS) - Get Report shares slipped lower Thursday after the retailer said stronger-than-expected holiday sales would likely boost its fourth quarter earnings.

Kohl's said same-store sales for the three months ending in January fell 11% from last year, but marked the third consecutive quarter of improvement. Online sales are up 20%, however, while gross margins "continued to benefit from disciplined inventory management and further optimization in promotional strategies".

Kohl's said it sees diluted earnings in the region of $1 to $1.05 per share when it reports on March 2, a tally that compares to the 1 penny per share profit reported for the three months ending in October.

 "We are very pleased with the continued progress we are making against the strategic framework we outlined in October 2020. Our fourth quarter performance exceeded our expectations across all key metrics with sales strengthening as we moved through the period," said CEO Michelle Gass. 

"Digital sales growth remained strong, up more than 20%, and accounted for more than 40% of net sales, with our stores playing a critical role in supporting the heightened demand. Our focus on gross margin showed further traction and we managed expenses tightly, which together strengthened our financial position." 

“As we carry this momentum into 2021, we are confident that our key strategic initiatives will accelerate our top line growth and expand our operating margin," Gass added. "We look forward to sharing more on this and our other initiatives, as well as providing more detail on our path to 7% to 8% operating margin, on our upcoming earnings call in March.”  

Kohl's shares were marked 1.2% lower in pre-market trading Thursday to indicate an opening bell price of $46.10 each. 

U.S. retail sales weakened for a second consecutive month in December, the Commerce Department said last month, as consumers pulled back on holiday spending amid expanded pandemic job losses.

December retail sales fell 0.7% from the same period last year to $540.9 billion, the Commerce Department report noted, missing the Street consensus forecast of a flat reading. Stripping out auto and gasoline sales, retail sales fell 2.1%, while the same reading for November was downwardly revised to -1.3%. 

Bear Market Lead
INVESTING

Bearish Stock Picks in the Market for 2021

Exxon Mobil
INVESTING

Best Energy and Oil Stocks to Buy in 2021

JetBlue Expanding Service to Boston
INVESTING

Best Hotel and Airlines Stocks to Buy in 2021

401(k) Lead
401k

The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

2. Jeff Bezos
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Amazon

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stimulus Checks, PayPal, Dogecoin, Merck, Ford - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Merck Is Benefiting From Keytruda, but Jim Cramer Prefers Eli Lilly
INVESTING

Merck Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast; CEO Ken Frazier to Retire

Jim Cramer Reveals Why Apple Shouldn't Go Up Against Alphabet's Waymo in Self-Driving Cars
INVESTING

Apple Extends Gains as Investors Test-Drive Apple Car Concept