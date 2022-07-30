Kohl's Tries a Retro Collab With a Classic Brand

Retro is in and now Kohl’s is joining the trend with 80's and 90's nostalgia.

Looking around seeing the fashion today, you might be hard-pressed to remember that some of the fashion today is reminiscent of fashion from yesterday.

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report is working to bring back the Gen X fashion into its department stores with trends of 90’s nostalgia.

As the exclusive retailer of many brands, Kohl’s is working hard to reinvent itself and its fashion, especially with back-to-school fashions around the corner. Kohl’s over the years has dropped different brands in attempt to maintain its on trend fashion.

Some fashion departures may be viewed as questionable as they are still considered strong brands. Jennifer Lopez, Mudd, Juicy Couture, all brands that were dropped were centered around young female shoppers, was the department store's attempt to be able to offer different clothing options. These brands are still relevant, but Kohl's wanted to turn its attention and inventory.

Shutterstock

Kohl's Reinventing Itself

The decades long decline in Kohl’s appeal may be in short to its inventory choices or lack thereof. Either way, the department store is working to build inclusivity into its market with Discover @ Kohl’s.

Kohl’s made headlines when it pulled out of a buyout option with Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) - Get Franchise Group Inc. Report a few weeks ago. The decision to back out of the deal was a precursor to the announcement of the new section of the department store to feature new brands and offering a program to give back.

Discover @ Kohl's launch is right before the peak back-to-school shopping season, and gives the department store a chance to regain some of its loses with new brands, new trends and a new look for when shoppers make their way into the stores. Discover @ Kohl's will offer fashion for Women By Women, Get Outside, Fall Family Fun and create a feel of inclusivity by offering gender neutral clothing options.

Kohl’s is Bringing in Edgier Fashion

Kohl’s is now the exclusive retailer of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co Class A Report Silver Tab label which is thought to be bringing an edgier inventory to the otherwise wholesome brands. The Levi’s brand rocked the 80’s and 90’s fashion with various styles of jeans from shorts, jackets, jeans, and tops. When thinking back into the late 80’s and 90’s fashion, there are multiple styles that all are reminiscent of Levi’s bucket hats, mom jeans, and jean jackets.

Fashion trends show that retro is 'in' and now Kohl’s is working to bring it to its customers. Shoppers may put away their coveted yoga pants and sweatpants and go for the clothing they loved in high school and college for a limited time only. The availability of the line is said to be available until January 2023, allowing shoppers to shop back to school and holiday shopping.

Levi’s Silver Tab is considered to have an edgier appeal and more attitude to its fashion line. Levi’s and Kohl’s have launched the partnership right before the big push for back-to-school fashion shopping, allowing customers to shop for the refreshed versions of the fashion of a few decades ago.

Teens, preteens with attitude and of course Gen X who want their old clothes back in their 'new' size get a chance with this limited time offer of the Levi's Silver Tab label. Parents, tweens and teens can show up to the back-to-school drop-off line in a classic look, feeling sassy and looking good.

The Levi’s Silver Tab line was at its height of popularity in the late 1980’s and into the 1990’s. If you loved 90’s Levi’s, here is the chance to get back into those jeans without the crazy diet to fit into the ones at the bottom of your closet. The Silver Tab line is exclusively offered at Kohls.com, Levis.com and in Kohl’s department stores.