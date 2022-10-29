Kohl’s Will Pay You to Shop at its Stores

Kohl's is giving back this holiday season, but not how you may think.

Kohl's (KSS) has had a tumultuous year and that's just since the start of third quarter. It started when Kohl’s ended talks with hopeful purchaser Franchise Group (FRG) , citing a volatile market. Kohl’s then took some surprising marketing turns in attempt to reach new audiences within the retail market.

Kohl’s launched Discover @ Kohl’s which is a concept of providing a rotating door of new brands by women-owned businesses and will incorporate giving back into the new section. The new department launched with the theme Back to School, Get Outside, Fall Family Fun and For Women By Women.

The first project to give back was through the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique, Africa within Gorongosa Coffee Co., which works with the Gorongosa community to bring sustainable solutions to the environment. The company gives 100% of profits to the cause.

Then Kohl’s brought back the retro Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Silber Tab label, from the 80’s & 90’s, which is exclusively offered until January 2023. The fashion trend will bring back the Levi’s bucket hats, mom jeans, and jean jackets among others. This trend should make Gen X feel like stopping into Kohl’s to buy their favorite pair of ‘old’ new jeans.

Kohl’s took advantage of a fall out between JCPenney (JCPNQ) and Sephora, a Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton brand (LVMHF) , and has partnered with the beauty brand to enhance its beauty department. While shoppers may not have considered buying make-up and other beauty products at Kohl’s before, having a store in store concept with Sephora is likely to make them consider it. Sephora is now in 600 Kohl’s locations and available online.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kohl’s Bolstering the Season of Giving

Kohl’s runs the Kohl’s Cash Back promotion regularly, which is loved by loyal Kohl’s shoppers and even the infrequent shopper. The cash back usually is offered at $10 back for every $50 spent in the store or online. This year Kohl’s is reaching further into the cash back program to give customers an even bigger reason to shop Kohl’s this year.

Kohl’s is offering $15 Kohl’s Cash Back for every $50 spent in stores or online. During the entire week of Black Friday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 25. There will also be a special one-day sale prior to Black Friday on Nov. 4, a One Day Only $15 Kohl’s Cash Back award in stores and online. Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

With inflation on the rise and families buckling down, retailers are getting shoppers out early to spend their Christmas savings while they can.

"Our customers have made it clear that value is more important than ever this season," Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, stated. "That's why it was incredibly important to us to offer savings events that not only give customers the choice of when to shop, but the confidence in knowing they are getting a great value on gifts for their loved ones every time they choose Kohl’s.”

Savings Aren't Just During Black Friday

Kohl's announced extra savings for shoppers, they can get an extra 15% off purchases from Nov 4-Nov. 10. Shoppers can receive the Kohl's Cash Back offer of $10 back for every $50 spent online or in stores from Nov. 5-Nov. 10.

While Kohl's Cash Back is still not able to be spent on Sephora products, shoppers can save up to 20% until Nov. 7 by using code 'SAVINGS' on Sephora products. Kohl’s plans to offer some sweet Cyber Monday deals as well, but nothing specific has been mentioned.