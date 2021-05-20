TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Kohl's Blasts Earnings Forecasts, Lifts 2021 Guidance, Amid Spending Boom

Kohl's sees net sales growing by a 'mid-to-high teens' percentage rate, with adjusted earnings in the region of $3.80 to $4.20 per share, following stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kohl's Corp  (KSS) - Get Report posted much stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, and boosted its full-year profit outlook, as the retailer's turnaround plans were supported by government stimulus and a post-pandemic surge in consumer spending. 

Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on May 1 came in at $1.05 per share, up from a $3.20 per share loss for the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 4 cents per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, rose 60% to $3.887 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $3.48 billion tally.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, Kohl's said it sees net sales growing by a 'mid-to-high teens' percentage rate, with adjusted earnings in the region of $3.80 to $4.20 per share. 

“We are very pleased with our strong start to 2021 with both sales and earnings materially exceeding expectations. Along with a favorable consumer spending backdrop, we continue to see our key strategic initiatives gain traction and resonate with customers," said CEO Michelle Gass. "

"We are positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities during the balance of 2021 and remain firmly on track to achieving our 2023 strategic goals," she added. "Based on our first quarter results, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance.” 

Kohl's shares were marked 7.9% lower in early trading immediately following the earnings release to change hands at $55.50 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date gain to around 35.2%.

March retail sales roared past Wall Street forecasts, rising 9.8% from last year to $619.1 billion thanks in part to the impact of $1,400 stimulus payments to most domestic households from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

April retail sales, however, stalled amid a sharp uptick in consumer price inflation -- the fastest since 2009, in fact -- and the fading stimulus impact. 

Earlier this week, Kohl's smaller rival, Macy's Inc.  (M) - Get Report, boosted its full-year sales and earnings forecasts following a surprise first quarter profit powered in part by an improving job market and billions in government stimulus from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Act.

Macy's now sees full-year revenues in the region of $21.7 to $22.2 billion and adjusted earnings of between $1.71 and $2.12 per share. 

tslive-thumb_th-0520
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Meme Stocks, AMD, Cisco, Ford

Tax Tip: Work In Your Fuzzy Slippers? Consider The Home Office Deduction
Sponsored Story

1099-MISC Instructions and How to Read the Tax Form

Premature Fed Pullback Fears Spike Before Inflation Data Deluge
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Fall to a Pandemic Low; Nasdaq Up 1%

Ted Pick_Andy Saperstein Lead
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman Sets Two-Person Race for Successor

Video: Jim Cramer React's to Cisco's Acquisition of BroadSoft
INVESTING

Cisco Analysts Look Past Guidance and Raise Price Targets

Dogecoin
INVESTING

Dogecoin Recovers Losses on Yet Another Elon Musk Tweet

coinbase
INVESTING

Coinbase Initiated at Outperform by Wedbush

24 med ev tesla model 3 tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Shares Gain as Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Tech Stock Dip