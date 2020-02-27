Kobe Bryant Shoe Expected From Nike Next Month: Report

Nike (NKE) - Get Report is expected to release a shoe honoring Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star who died with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in January, according to published reports Thursday.

The Zoom Kobe 5 Protro is expected to be available March 26, Sports Illustrated reported, citing Footwear News. In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 26 crash, Kobe Bryant-related gear sold out on Nike’s online store in just hours amid anticipation of high demand for products related to the popular basketball star.

Bryant played for the Lakers for all of his two-decade career, retiring in 2016.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, recently filed a wrongful death suit against the company that operated the helicopter that killed her husband and their daughter Gianna. The suit claims negligence by the pilot that ultimately led to the fatal accident. See exclusive video: Kobe Bryan Killed in Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant is seeking damages caused by "pre-impact" terror. This accounts for the emotional trauma Kobe and Gianna Bryant suffered as the pilot tried to navigate through the clouds. She is also seeking punitive damages for the pilot and Island Express' negligence.

The lawsuit claims that the loss of love, affection, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support, counseling, and funeral expenses will be accounted for in the damages.

Shares of Nike fell $3.45, or 3.75%, to close at $88.55 Thursday as Wall Street's coronavirus-driven selloff continued, pushing major indexes into correction territory.