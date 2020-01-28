Kobe Bryant Gear Pulled From Nike Online Store

Nike online store offers Lakers gift cards on pages where Kobe Bryant shoes and apparel had been available.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report has apparently pulled all Kobe Bryant branded gear from its website following the baskeball icon’s death Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Pages on the Nike.com site for Bryant-branded gear only offered gift cards for Los Angeles Lakers gear, late Monday. All results for Kobe Bryant branded shoes led to a generic Nike brand page with no Kobe related items.

Other websites where sneakers can be re-sold, however, showed increases in prices for gear associated with the basketball player.

TheStreet's Jim Cramer remembered Bryant as a fierce competitor on and off the court.

Bryant had an endorsement deal with Nike, which paid him $8 million per year over five years.

An email to Nike media relations seeking comment was not immediately replied to.

Among many Kobe Bryant branded shoes released by Nike were the Kobe A.D. shoes, which first appeared after his retirement from the Lakers in 2016. Another model commemorated the retirement of both jersey numbers worn by Bryant as a Laker by emblazoning the No. 8 on the back heel of one shoe and the No. 24 on the back heel of the other.

The Nike.com website carried a tribute to Bryant Monday, saying in part “He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba Forever.”

Shares of Nike fell $1.79, or 1.75% to $100.24 Monday.