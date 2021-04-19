TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Knoll Soars, Herman Miller Slides on $1.8 Billion Merger

Herman Miller will acquire office-furniture rival Knoll for cash and stock valued at more than $25 a share.
Author:
Publish date:

Office furniture company Herman Miller  (MLHR) - Get Report said Monday it would acquire rival Knoll  (KNL) - Get Report for cash and stock valued at $1.8 billion.

At last check shares of Knoll, East Greenville, Pa., soared 31% to $22.61 while Herman Miller, Zeeland, Mich., fell 13% to $38.47.

Under the terms, Herman Miller will pay $11 cash and 0.32 share for each Knoll share.

Based on Herman Miller’s five-day volume-weighted-average price of $43.94 a share, the transaction terms indicate a purchase price of $25.06 a share, a 45% premium to Knoll’s Friday closing share price.

Both companies' boards have approved the terms. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, is subject to regulatory clearance and approval by holders of both companies.

Bitcoin, Tesla, Peloton, IBM - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

At closing, Herman Miller holders will own about 78% of the combined company and Knoll holders 22%.

Herman Miller will purchase all Knoll’s preferred shares outstanding from Investindustrial VII LP for $25.06 each, $253 million.

Amazon Reportedly Testing Furniture-Assembly Service

Andi Owen, president and chief executive of Herman Miller,will become president and CEO of the combined company. Andrew Cogan, Knoll's chairman and CEO, will leave the new entity after 30 years with Knoll.

Herman Miller and Knoll collectively have 19 brands, presence in across more than 100 countries worldwide, 64 showrooms globally, more than 50 physical retail locations and e-commerce capabilities.

 The combined company will have pro forma annual revenue of roughly $3.6 billion and pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of about $552 million.

Earlier this month, Herman Miller appointed top gamer and Twitch streamer Tim “TimtheTatman” Betar as company's first global brand ambassador.

Last week, furniture company Lovesac  (LOVE) - Get Report reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter.

tslive-th-0419
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on GameStop, Coca-Cola, Peloton, Stock Market

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Retreat From Record Highs as Wall Street Focuses on Earnings

McDonald's has suspended dine-in services after 6pm at all its branches across Hong Kong for two weeks. Photo: Edmond So
INVESTING

K-Pop Band BTS Teams Up With McDonald's on New Meal

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Slips on Vaccine Commitment As FDA Moves on EBS

Harley-Davidson Will Reveal an Astounding Number of New Motorcycles Over Next 5 Years
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson Blasts Earnings Forecasts, Boosts 2021 Guidance

Jim Cramer Reacts to Alphabet and Amazon's Earnings
INVESTING

Alphabet Price Target Raised by J.P. Morgan on Fundamentals

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Slumps After Consumer Safety Officials Issue Treadmill Warning

Coca Cola Lead
INVESTING

Coca-Cola Tops Earnings Forecast as COVID Reopenings Boost Demand