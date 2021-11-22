KKR Bids $12B for Telecom Italia; Vivendi Said to Oppose Deal Price

Vivendi, Telecom Italia's largest holder, reportedly consider KKR's bid for the company too low.

KKR (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Class A Report made a $12 billion offer to purchase Telecom Italia, TIIAY Italy's largest telecom company, but the deal price is said to face opposition from France's Vivendi VIVHY.

Vivendi, the Paris media and telecom group, is Telecom Italia's largest holder, with 24%, and thinks KKR's bid of 0.505 euro (US$0.57) a share undervalues the compan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Instead, Bloomberg reported, Vivendi will try to oust Telecom Italia Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi at a board meeting this week.

Vivendi acquired its stake in Telecom Italia at an average cost of 1.03 euros a share, according to Bloomberg.

The French company has consistently fought with the executive and suspects Gubitosi has courted KKR's bid, the news service reported.

KKR reportedly has plans to separate the company's network business in order to get a solid revenue stream from regulated tariffs, according to Bloomberg.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would be willing to back the KKR offer for the former state-controlled telecom monopoly as long as there were conditions to protect the Italian identity of the company, according to the report.

Telecom Italia's shares had fallen by half in the past five years, Bloomberg reported.

The American depositary receipts of Telecom Italia at last check were up 30% at $5.01. Vivendi ADRs were trading up 2.1% at $12.64. And KKR shares were up 1.7% at $79.66.

The Italian company's internal nomination committee hired executive-search specialist Spencer Stuart to find possible candidates to succeed Gubitosi.

KKR's preliminary cash offer is non-binding. "The indication of interest was qualified by KKR as 'friendly' and aims at obtaining approval by [Telecom Italia's] directors and support by the company’s management," Telecom Italia said in a statement.

Telecom Italia's board called a meeting for Nov. 26 to discuss company strategies, sources told Bloomberg.