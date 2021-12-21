Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
KKR and BMG to ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Music
Publish date:

KKR and BMG to ZZ Top: Gimme All Your Music

The investment firm and music company spent $50 million to acquire the rock legends’ catalog.
Author:

The investment firm and music company spent $50 million to acquire the rock legends’ catalog.

BMG  (BMG)  and KKR & Co. Inc.  (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report have acquired the “entire music interests” of the long-running Texas band ZZ Top, in a deal that Variety reports is close to $50 million. 

With that kind of money, the self-proclaimed sharp dressed men can presumably buy a lot of nice suits. After all the bands has made it clear: they gotsta get paid.

The deal will cover the publishing catalog for the band, as well as income from recorded music royalties and performance royalties, the companies said. Previously, BMG served as co-publisher and administrator of ZZ Top’s publishing catalog.

KKR & Co. Inc, an investment firm, and BMG, a publishing company, have been on a bit of a spending spree of late. 

In January, KKR spent $200 million to purchase a majority stake in the catalog of Ryan Tedder, which includes hits by Beyoncé, Adele and Stevie Wonder. In October, KKR spent $1.1 billion on investment advisory firm Kobalt Capital Ltd.’s KMR Music Royalties II portfolio, which includes more than 62,000 songs including hits by The Weeknd. 

BMG has recently purchased the catalogs of Tina Turner (for an undisclosed amount), Mick Fleetwood (also for an undisclosed amount) and Mötley Crüe (for a reported $150 million). 

The two companies have been working together recently, with plans to spend up to a billion dollars on publishing catalogs. BMG and KKR don’t own a stake in one another, “and how they determine investment in a given catalog will be determined on a case by case basis,” reports Rolling Stone.

Songwriting catalogs and publishing rights have been a popular investment lately, as royalties from streaming services such as Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report and Apple Music  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report are seen as a safe, reliable investment, especially for classic artists whose popularity has proved durable. 

On streaming services, music consumption is over 65% catalog, or music older than 18 months, according to MRC Data, formerly Nielsen Music. 

Many artists are rushing to sell their catalog in order to take advantage of certain tax breaks, and to find the right partner to monetize their life’s work.

Bruce Springsteen recently sold his catalog to Sony for $500 million, while Bob Dylan sold the rights to his songs to Universal Music Group for around $300 million and the Red Hot Chili Peppers sold their works to Merck Mercuriadis's Hipgnosis Songs Fund for $140 million.

ZZ Top formed in Houston in the late ‘60s, and the trio of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard and would go on to sell more than 50 million albums over a 50-year span, gaining attention for their blues riffs and iconic long beards. 

They became staples of early MTV with memorable clips for songs like “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin," introducing them to a younger audience, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. Hill died in July at age 72 amid the band’s North American tour, which is slated to run through spring 2022. 

