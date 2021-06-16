5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Kindred, SoFi, Regeneron

Kindred Biosciences, SoFi Technologies, Centene, Regeneron and Sunrun are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were wavering Wednesday as investors awaited a policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Kindred Biosciences | Increase 45.1%

Shares of Kindred Biosciences (KIN) - Get Report soared after the company announced that it was being acquired by Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) - Get Report for about $440 million.

Elanco will acquire all outstanding shares of Kindred at a price of $9.25 a share, a premium of 52% over Kindred's 30-day price average.

2. SoFi Technologies | Increase 7.6%

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get Report advanced after Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan initiated coverage on shares of the consumer-focused financial-services platform with a buy rating and $30 price target.

Horgan said challenger banks like SoFi command a powerful cost advantage over incumbents.

3. Centene | Increase 6.3%

Centene (CNC) - Get Report advanced after the healthcare insurer's annual earnings forecasts came within analysts' estimates.

The company affirmed its full-year 2021 adjusted-earnings estimate of $5.05 to $5.35 a share. The FactSet consensus calls for earnings of $5.23 a share.

4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals | Increase 1%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report rose after a British study found that the company's antibody cocktail reduced the risk of death by 20% in hospitalized patients who didn't have their own antibody response.

The results suggested there would be six fewer deaths over 28 days for every 100 patients given the company’s casirivimab and imdevimab combination of monoclonal antibodies.

5. Sunrun | Increase 12.7%

Sunrun (RUN) - Get Report rose after Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd raised his price target on shares of the solar energy provider to $91 from $86 a share.

Byrd views the company's stock "as the most compelling overweight among our clean energy stock coverage."

He was "especially positive" about the agreement between Sunrun and Ford (F) - Get Report, where the company became the home charging and integration systems provider for Ford's electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning.