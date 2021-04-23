TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Kimberly-Clark Drops on Earnings Fall and Weaker Guidance

Kimberly-Clark falls after declines in quarterly profit and sales and after the consumer products maker cut its outlook.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark  (KMB) - Get Report dropped Friday after the maker of Scott and Cottonelle toilet paper and Kleenex tissues reported a 12% drop in first-quarter earnings on a 5% decline in revenue.

The company, which also makes Huggies diapers, also lowered its guidance for 2021, noting a more challenging near-term environment.

Shares of the Dallas company fell 5.55% to $132.54 in trading Friday.

For the three months ended March 31, Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $584 million, or $1.72 a share, down from $660 million, or $1.92 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the March quarter dropped 5% to $4.74 billion from $5 billion.

Kimberly-Clark in June Will Raise Prices of Scott Toilet Paper

Both earnings and revenue missed analysts' estimates.

"Our first-quarter results and updated outlook reflect a volatile and challenging environment," said Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Hsu in a statement. 

"First-quarter comparisons were impacted by COVID-19 related stock up in the year-ago period, consumer tissue category softness and commodity inflation. We also experienced temporary supply chain disruptions related to severe weather conditions in the southern part of the United States," he added.

For 2021, the company cut its adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $7.30 from $7.55 from $7.75 to $8, and lowered its organic sales growth outlook to flat to positive 1% from growth of 1% to 2%. 

Last month, the consumer-products giant said that it would raise prices on a majority of its products by mid-to-high-single digits percent to offset rising commodity prices.

The price rise will go into effect in late June, the company said in March.

Skechers Shares Crater After Footwear Maker Misses Earnings Estimates
INVESTING

Skechers Is Upgraded by Morgan Stanley After Strong Profit

Market Hustle: Stock Futures Edge Lower as Jobless Claims Rise
MARKETS

Stocks Rise on Strong Data as Wall Street Assesses Biden's Tax Plan

Covid Testing Lead
INVESTING

Quidel Down After Missing Analysts’ First Quarter Estimates

Nike (NKE) Stock Down, Releasing Self-Lacing Shoes in November
INVESTING

Star Gymnast Simone Biles Leaves Nike for Gap's Athleta

Joe Biden Stocks Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Friday: Capital Gains Tax News Is an Opportunity

tslive-th-0423
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on Biden's Capital Gains Proposal, Intel

Skillz Lead
INVESTING

Skillz Jumps as Jefferies Lauds Platform, Is Wary of Valuation

FAANG Earnings Are All In -- Here's How They Did and What to Watch Going Forward
INVESTING

FAANG Bites: When to Buy FAANG Stocks Like Netflix