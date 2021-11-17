KFC Quick Pick-Up will have customers placing an order online, driving to a restaurant location and then picking it up off a restaurant shelf.

In an effort to move customers away from the car window drive-thru, Kentucky Fried Chicken is launching another way to get that chicken quickly.

Known as the KFC Quick Pick-Up, the new program will have customers placing an order online, driving to a restaurant location and then picking it up off a shelf inside the restaurant.

The move is meant to shorten drive-thru wait times that are currently at an "all-time industry high" of six minutes and 22 seconds, the company said in a Tuesday press release.

"It's 4:30 p.m., and the conversation starts, 'What's for dinner?,'" the company said in the release. "You try to pick up something quick, and the drive-thru line is wrapped around the building. You try the next closest option, and the line is equally as long."

To launch the program, the popular fried chicken chain will designate "dedicated VIP parking spots” at a select number of KFC's American locations that customers can use to run into the restaurant for their order.

Drive-thru sales have become particularly popular during the pandemic — experts from the NPD Group told CNBC that 44% of all off-premise orders for the entire restaurant industry was done through a car window in December 2020.

While KFC has not offered information on whether customers attracted by the contact-less order will feel comfortable going inside the restaurant, more fast food restaurants are expected to follow in KFC's footsteps with similar quick pick-up options.

KFC is a subsidiary of Yum!Brands, which also owns fast food chains Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. At the end of Wednesday, (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Report stock was up 0.57% to $127.79.