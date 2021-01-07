KFC Says It Has a 'Winner' With Premium Chicken Sandwich

KFC adds a new premium chicken sandwich to its menu.

Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Report KFC introduced a new chicken sandwich that will be rolled out across all its restaurants by the end of February.

The new KFC chicken sandwich, which is double-breaded with extra crispy chicken and thicker pickles, will be available seven days a week in all 4,000 KFC restaurants in the U.S. by the end of February, the company said.

The company expects this new chicken sandwich to be a money-spinner.

"We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S.

The sandwich will be available a la carte for $3.99 and in a combo meal along with french fries and a drink for $6.99.

"Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win," Zahumensky added.

KFC's new sandwich consists of a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded extra crispy chicken breast topped with crispier, thicker pickles on a brioche bun.

Consumers can choose between mayonnaise or spicy sauce.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report said Monday it planned to add three crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu to capitalize on the growing demand for chicken burgers.

The new sandwich from McDonald's features an all-white-meat chicken filet.

McDonald's new lineup will be served three ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe, starting Feb. 24.

Shares of Yum Brands dropped 0.39% to $105.9 in trading Thursday.