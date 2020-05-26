KFC Joins Chicken-Sandwich Fight With New Larger Offering

Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Report KFC is vying for the crown as king of fast fried chicken, unveiling a larger premium chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Report and Restaurant Brands' (QSR) - Get Report Popeyes.

KFC called its new sandwich "bigger and better" than its current sandwich, which has been underrepresented in a recent viral debate over fast-food-chicken supremacy.

"We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S.

Zahumensky said an upgrade was needed, so the Yum subsidiary revamped the sandwich ingredients to create "a chicken sandwich that won't just compete - it'll win with fried-chicken lovers everywhere."

The new sandwich, a double-breaded extra-crispy chicken filet, is 20% larger than the one used on KFC's current chicken sandwiches.

Yum's first-quarter earnings report April showed that the coronavirus took a big bite out of its bottom line.

Yum, the Louisville, Ky., parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, reported net income of $83 million, or 27 cents a share, less than a third of the $262 million, or 83 cents, it reported a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came to 64 cents a share, short of FactSet's analyst consensus estimate of 67 cents.

Revenue totaled $1.26 billion, up from $1.25 billion a year earlier and from analysts' call for $1.22 billion.

Same-store sales fell 7% compared with the consensus of a 6.8% drop. KFC was down 8%, Pizza Hut slipped 11% and Taco Bell same-store sales rose 1%.

Yum! Brands shares at last check were up 1.8% at $88.78.