Skip to main content
What Role Do Cryptocurrency Prices Play in Coinbase’s Future?
What Role Do Cryptocurrency Prices Play in Coinbase’s Future?

KFC Gives Money Away on Social Media

The company gets lots of attention with its stunts. This one has a higher purpose.

Yum! Brands'  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report KFC takes a do anything for attention approach to marketing. That has led to a lot of weird products -- think fried chicken-scented lip balm and a giant Crispy Chicken Sandwich pillow -- as well as a lot of unique food items. 

A chain that has offered a sandwich where doughnuts serve as the bun and another where fried chicken itself stands in for bread rarely finds an attention-getting idea it doesn't like (within the bounds of food taste).

Now, however, the chain has turned to social media -- TikTok specifically to do something that's a little different from its past promotions. The goal here remains to get attention for the fried chicken brand, but it's doing so in a way that should benefit those most in need.

Valentine's Day KFC Lead

What Is KFC Doing on TikTok?

When you think KFC and TikTok, your imagination could go wild. Is it a dress like Colonel Sanders dance contest? A spicy chicken challenge? It's not and KFC has actually decided to use its platform to help the hungry.

KFC and TikTok creator Isaiah Garza have teamed up to launch the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, a grant fund that will give away $500,000 in cash grants to nonprofits fighting hunger in communities across the U.S. via TikTok beginning Feb. 26, according to a press release.

TheStreet Recommends

"TikTok has become an influential platform for creators with a passion for philanthropy. That passion is precisely what inspired us to create the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, the first-ever grant program on TikTok benefiting nonprofits," said KFC Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez. "We are excited to give creators with a cause an opportunity to shine a light on those working to end hunger in their communities."

The fried chicken company said it was inspired by TikTok's Creator Fund and philanthropic creators like Isaiah, "best known for spreading positivity and changing lives through random acts of kindness on TikTok," which led to it creating the unique grant program.

KFC Wants Everyone to Eat

Whether fighting hunger is the main priority of an organization or just one part of it, KFC wants them to apply. Through the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, KFC will award $40,000 to 11 nonprofits. Then, between April 8–14, fans will have the chance to cast their vote for one of the 11 finalist videos where the grand prize-winning nonprofit will be awarded an additional $60,000.

"As a creator with a cause, I know what it is like to be homeless and hungry,'' said Garza. "... It truly is an opportunity of a lifetime for me to make this kind of social impact."

Nonprofits looking to apply can submit a video up to 30-seconds in length on TikTok showcasing how their organization helps its local community. Under the rules, submissions must include the official hashtag and song/audio used in the launch/announcement video and be associated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be considered. Detailed instructions are available at kfc.com/KentuckyFriedGiving, and submissions can be entered into the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge by posting a TikTok video.

Jeep All Electric Wrangler Lead
INVESTING
STLAGMRIVN

Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
QSRMCD

Move Over Whopper, Burger King Tries Something Different

By Daniel Kline
Post's Magic Fruity Pebbles and the matching Lebron James Nike sneakers.
INVESTING
NKEPOSTT

Nike, Lebron James Post Up to Score Fruity New Kicks

By Kirk O’Neil
Here's a Sneak Peek at Elon Musk's First SpaceX Spacesuit
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAAAPLFB

Elon Musk Makes an Important Gesture Toward Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
Vladimir Putin's Natural Gas Deal Weakens Russia's Hand in Ukraine
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Here's How Putin, Russia Could Use Bitcoin, Crypto to Bypass Sanctions

By Luc Olinga
The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
RCLCCLNCLH

Royal Caribbean Gets Ready to Bring Back a Guest Favorite

By Daniel Kline
A realtor's sign outside a house for sale in Toronto on May 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
INVESTING

Should I Buy a House Now? (2022)

By Daniel Kline
5. Warren Buffett
INVESTING
BRK.AAAPLKO

Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

By Luc Olinga