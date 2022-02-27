KFC Gives Money Away on Social Media

The company gets lots of attention with its stunts. This one has a higher purpose.

Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report KFC takes a do anything for attention approach to marketing. That has led to a lot of weird products -- think fried chicken-scented lip balm and a giant Crispy Chicken Sandwich pillow -- as well as a lot of unique food items.

A chain that has offered a sandwich where doughnuts serve as the bun and another where fried chicken itself stands in for bread rarely finds an attention-getting idea it doesn't like (within the bounds of food taste).

Now, however, the chain has turned to social media -- TikTok specifically to do something that's a little different from its past promotions. The goal here remains to get attention for the fried chicken brand, but it's doing so in a way that should benefit those most in need.

What Is KFC Doing on TikTok?

When you think KFC and TikTok, your imagination could go wild. Is it a dress like Colonel Sanders dance contest? A spicy chicken challenge? It's not and KFC has actually decided to use its platform to help the hungry.

KFC and TikTok creator Isaiah Garza have teamed up to launch the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, a grant fund that will give away $500,000 in cash grants to nonprofits fighting hunger in communities across the U.S. via TikTok beginning Feb. 26, according to a press release.

"TikTok has become an influential platform for creators with a passion for philanthropy. That passion is precisely what inspired us to create the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, the first-ever grant program on TikTok benefiting nonprofits," said KFC Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez. "We are excited to give creators with a cause an opportunity to shine a light on those working to end hunger in their communities."

The fried chicken company said it was inspired by TikTok's Creator Fund and philanthropic creators like Isaiah, "best known for spreading positivity and changing lives through random acts of kindness on TikTok," which led to it creating the unique grant program.

KFC Wants Everyone to Eat

Whether fighting hunger is the main priority of an organization or just one part of it, KFC wants them to apply. Through the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge, KFC will award $40,000 to 11 nonprofits. Then, between April 8–14, fans will have the chance to cast their vote for one of the 11 finalist videos where the grand prize-winning nonprofit will be awarded an additional $60,000.

"As a creator with a cause, I know what it is like to be homeless and hungry,'' said Garza. "... It truly is an opportunity of a lifetime for me to make this kind of social impact."

Nonprofits looking to apply can submit a video up to 30-seconds in length on TikTok showcasing how their organization helps its local community. Under the rules, submissions must include the official hashtag and song/audio used in the launch/announcement video and be associated with a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to be considered. Detailed instructions are available at kfc.com/KentuckyFriedGiving, and submissions can be entered into the #KentuckyFriedGivingChallenge by posting a TikTok video.