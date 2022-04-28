Skip to main content
What Musk's Twitter Deal Says About Future M&A
What Musk's Twitter Deal Says About Future M&A

KFC's Latest PR Stunt Is A Chicken Bouquet

Does your mom prefer fried chicken to flowers?

There was the chicken-scented lip balm, Crocs  (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report with both a fried chicken smell and pattern, and a body pillow that looks like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. The Yum! Brands  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Kentucky Fried Chicken has never shied away from PR stunts and questionable items that get people asking "did they really do that?"

Flowers Are Okay But Fried Chicken Is Better?

With Mother's Day coming up, KFC is hoping that yours is the kind of mother that finds flowers okay but fried chicken even better. In partnership with online flower retailer Proflowers, the Louisville-based chain is launching a bouquet that is part flowers and part fried chicken for its U.S. audience.

Called the Kentucky Fried Buckquet (pronounce it the French way without the "t"), the unconventional floral arrangement features a dozen bright roses interspersed with KFC's chicken tenders and drumsticks. 

To get it, you will have to order KFC's Sides Lovers Meal (around $30, depending on location) online or on KFC's mobile app. You'll get a coupon for delivery from Protoflowers and, when you receive both the chicken and the flowers, assemble it into a bouquet. (In case you were wondering how you'll get the chicken pieces to stay in place, the answer lies in skewers.)

KFC Bouquet Lead JS

"With three sides, four buttery biscuits and the unforgettable – truly – fried chicken and flower table decoration, everybody is sure to get something they like to eat, and mom is sure to smile," Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer of KFC USA, said in a statement.

This is a special holiday promotion that is only available between May 3 and Friday, May 6 2022 — the latest time to place an order will be Thursday, May 5 by 2:00 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

A Long History Of Stunts And PR Attempts

While food has inspired fashion for decades, KFC in particular has branched out into the world of clothing, homeware and other non-food items; while they're primarily limited-time promotions, the KFC logo has appeared on sweatshirts and hoodies, Karl Lagerfeld bags, SANDALBOYZ pool slides and many other pieces.

That said, this is hardly a strategy that is unique to KFC: this spring, Puma PUMA partnered with the White Castle burger chain to make a shoe that looks like a burger while Dunkin'  (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report  released a line of branded wedding bow ties, satin robes and ringbearer pillows at a time when many were hosting ad-hoc home weddings during the pandemic.

Valentine's Day KFC Lead

Fashion and fast food, in particular, are often said to be a natural combination since the devotion and nostalgia that many have for a particular fast-food chain will make them want to get clothing showing off its logo.

A recent study found that 32% of Americans now have a positive association with a given brand. Others may just find it funny to have a burger on a t-shirt or a pillow that looks like fried chicken.

For high-end brands like Kith and Moschino, fast food is also a way to play around with a high-low aesthetic that is favored by many influencers and celebrities.

"It's another avenue for companies like McDonald's  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report to do this outside of TV (ads)," Andrew Charles, a restaurant sector analyst at Cowen, told CNN last year. "[...] This is already a mature industry that needs to appeal to younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers."

jane austen mug
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZN

8 Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Read

By Dawn Allcot
Qualcomm's New Flagship 5G Chip Embraced By Major Chinese Smartphone Makers - Except Huawei
INVESTING
QCOMURITSM

Qualcomm, United Rentals Earnings Lauded at Action Alerts PLUS

By Dan Weil
NYSE Stock Market Trader
MARKETS
FBAAPLF

Stock Market Today - 4/28: Stocks Get Earnings, Tech Boost; GDP Disappoints, Apple In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Royal Caribbean Ship Lead
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Changes Its Cruise Credit Policy (You Will Be Happy)

By Daniel Kline
Apple CEO Tim Cook Pledges Donations To China's Flood-hit Shanxi Province
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Earnings Preview: iPhone Demand, Buybacks, Revenue Outlook In Focus

By Martin Baccardax
Lucid Air sedan Lead
TECHNOLOGY
LCIDTSLA

Lucid, a Big Tesla Rival, Has Some Very Good News

By Luc Olinga
Cathie Wood Wizard of Oz Lead JS
INVESTING
ARKKTSLAZM

Cathie Wood's Flagship Ark Fund Slumps

By Dan Weil
Walmart Target Decor Lead JS
INVESTING
WMTTGT

Walmart Has Its Answer for Target's Chip and Joanna Gaines Deal

By Vidhi Choudhary