KFC Checks Temps Before Shifts as Chicken Chain Battles Covid-19

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the latest fast-food chain to ramp up efforts to reassure jittery customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kentucky Fried Chicken will start checking employee temperatures before every shift in the latest move by corporate parent Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Report to grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

In a press release published in QSR magazine, KFC said it will use infrared contactless temperature scanners to do the checks as it ramps up efforts to protect employees and customers amid the deadly epidemic.

The fast-food chain said it would also start using "a drive-thru extender payment pad" to limit contact between employees and customers while also distributing 13 million, non-surgical grade face masks to employees.

KFC said it is also installing front-counter plexiglass shields and is offering "contactless curbside pickup and delivery." The majority of orders coming in - or 60% - are now using the contactless option, according to KFC.

In March, KFC made headlines when it suspended an ad that featured its iconic "finger lickin' good" slogan in response to the spread of Covid-19.

Shares of Yum rose 2.05% to $79.23 a share on Thursday.

Yum, in a previous statement, said it also was distributing thermometers and conducting temperature checks at its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger chains.

Other chains have taken similar steps as they scramble to reassure jittery customers and keep orders flowing through their drive-thru counters and on delivery apps.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) - Get Report has previously announced it would be doling out 15,000 infrared thermometers at its Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes restaurants, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report has taken similar measures. For its part, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report has said it is doing daily temperature checks on its delivery staff.