Key U.S. Trading Partner Makes a Big Change to its Covid Policies

Move will make it much easier for people to enter the country.

The United States’ largest export market is moving to end its covid entry restrictions as the pandemic has wound down in the country.

Canadian officials have moved to end all covid entry restrictions as well as testing, quarantine and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, starting on Oct. 1.

The country’s public health agency said several factors affected the decision. They included modeling showing that Canada has largely passed the peak of omicron infections, Canada’s high vaccination rates, and the availability of vaccine boosters and treatments for the disease.

“Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," said Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in a statement.

Under the new rules, travelers won’t have to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app, provide proof of vaccination, undergo pre- or on-arrival testing, or carry out any quarantine or isolation.

In addition, they won’t have to wear masks while traveling, although travelers will still be strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.

Just over 83% of Canadians have been fully vaccinated against covid, vs. 68.3% in the U.S.

The country has faced campaigns similar to those in the U.S. objecting to vaccines. Protestors occupied streets in the nation’s capital with parked trucks for several weeks last winter protesting vaccine requirements requiring drivers entering from the U.S. to be vaccinated.

The United States lifted covid entry restrictions earlier this year.

Canada is the largest U.S. export market, based on data compiled by the World Bank.