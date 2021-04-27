Key by Amazon, In-Garage Grocery Delivery, Goes National

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report on Tuesday said it would expand its Key by Amazon in-garage grocery delivery service across the country, to 5,000 U.S. cities and towns.

Amazon Prime members will now be able to have their Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods groceries delivered securely into their garages at no additional cost, the company said in a statement.

Amazon Adopts Contactless Palm-Scan Payment at Whole Foods

The Seattle tech and online-retail company originally launched the service last November in five cities: Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

A customer shops online and selects Key Delivery at checkout. When the order is placed, a shopper fills the order and a delivery-service professional delivers the groceries. Customers must have compatible connected garage-door openers to use the service.

Amazon proceeded with the expansion after new survey data determined that Americans are seeking convenience and time saving with grocery delivery, especially because of the pandemic but also as the dire times recede.

The Morning Consult commissioned survey by Amazon said that nearly 70% of Americans consider grocery delivery beneficial when they do not have time to go to grocery stores.

While 54% of Americans noted convenience as the most important benefit of grocery delivery, more than three-quarters (77%) of them reported saving time as a valuable advantage.

The Key service helps customers save time and "provides peace of mind, knowing that tonight’s dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather,” Pete Gerstberger, who heads the Key by Amazon service, said in a statement.

At last check Amazon shares were trading 0.7% higher at $3,431.85.

Amazon Unveils Aplenty, Private-Label Food and Snack Brand