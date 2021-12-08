Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Kellogg Cereal Plant Workers Strike to Retain Benefits
Kellogg Cereal Plant Workers Strike to Retain Benefits
Publish date:

Kellogg to Replace 1,400 Striking Workers Amid Supply Constraints

The nine-week strike has contributed, along with supply chain issues, to in-store shortages of some of its popular cereals.
Author:

Kellogg (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report wants to make sure consumers can still fill their bowls with Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, and other favorites as it struggles with a worker strike at four of its plants as well as supply chain issues.

Roughly 1,400 workers have been on strike since October which, along with supply chain disruptions, has led to product shortages. The company has started hiring replacement workers to permanently replace the striking workers in order to avoid further in-store shortages.

Workers at four of the company's cereal plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Memphis, Tennessee rejected the company's five-year contract offer, reportedly due to caps on the earnings of new hires.

"After 19 negotiation sessions in 2021, and still no deal reached, we will continue to focus on moving forward to operate our business," said Chris Hood, President, Kellogg North America."The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to continue executing the next phase of our contingency plan including hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers."

TheStreet Recommends

Kellogg Can't Make a Union Deal

Negotiations apparently fell apart over the weekend after the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) reached a tentative agreement with Kellogg's last Thursday. 

By Tuesday, after a vote on Sunday, the union announced that it was rejecting Kellogg's contract, despite the tentative agreement reached days prior. 

Kellogg has come under fire on social media as SimplyWallStreet reports that Steve Cahillane, Kellogg CEO and chairman, saw his total compensation jump 20% in the 12 months ended January 2021 to about $12 million. 

When workers first began their strike nine weeks ago, they said that year-long negotiations came apart due to issues like health care and retirement benefits as well as the company's alleged threat to offshore jobs to Mexico. 

Kellogg stock is up 2.85% year-to-date.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Lead
INVESTING
SBUX

Starbucks and Bitcoin: Chain Plans to Use Blockchain for its Loyalty Program

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING
HOODPFESFIX

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Robinhood, Stitch Fix, GameStop

Shiba
CRYPTOCURRENCY
HOODAMC

Shiba Inu Slips After Jumping on Robinhood Listing Speculation

Pfizer vaccine Lead
MARKETS
PFEBNTXMRNA

Pfizer Stock Jumps As Drugmaker Says 3 Doses Of Covid Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant

credit card sh
TECHNOLOGY
AXP

Online Lender Kabbage Launches New Credit Program For Small Businesses

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS
PFEAAPLSFIX

Pfizer Omicron Vaccine Update Lifts Dow Futures, Extends Best Rally Since March

The 10 Most Expensive States to Retire In
Financial Advisor Center

Annuities and RMDs, Marketing Trends for 2022: News for Financial Advisers

Inflation Lead
Sponsored Story
RAAX

Skimpflation: New Inflation Bring Back Old School Habits