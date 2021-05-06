Kellogg Jumps on Raised Guidance and Quarterly Beat

Kellogg's raised its profit expectations thanks to a strong first quarter. The stock is higher.

Shares of Kellogg (K) - Get Report jumped Thursday after the cereals icon reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its outlook for the year.

Kellogg's shares at last check were 7.6% higher at $67.86. The stock has bounced off a 52-week low $56.61, touched on Feb. 11, and it's now about 7.4% short of its 52-week high $72.88, set at the end of July 2020.

The Battle Creek, Mich., company in the quarter earned $1.11 a share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

"Amidst continued difficult circumstances, our organization executed exceptionally well," Chief Executive Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

"The quarter featured continued momentum in major brands and categories, accelerated growth in emerging markets, and effective management of cost pressures through productivity and revenue growth management."

As a result of the quarter, Kellogg's raised its full-year guidance, with net sales now expected to finish flat year over year, compared with its previous guidance of a decline of about 1%.

Adjusted earnings are now expected to grow between 1% and 2% year over year, an improvement from its previous guidance of a 1% increase.

A year ago, "The pandemic drove elevated at-home demand during the quarter, particularly for the company's cereal and frozen-foods products in developed markets, leading to higher-than-expected net sales," the company said.

Kellogg's first-quarter net sales increased 2% in North America, 10% in Europe, 4% in Latin America and 14% in Asia-Pacific.