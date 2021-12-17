Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Striking Kellogg Workers Reject Latest Contract Offer
Striking Kellogg Workers Reject Latest Contract Offer
Publish date:

Kellogg Again Reaches Tentative Agreement With Striking Union

The striking Kellogg workers must ratify the latest tentative deal before they return to work.
Author:

Kellogg  (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report for a second time has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing 1,400 of the cereal giant's workers, who have been on strike for 10 weeks. 

Union members still need to ratify the agreement before the strike is officially ended. 

"We value all of our employees. They have enabled Kellogg to provide food to Americans for more than 115 years," Kellogg Chief Executive Steve Cahillane said in a statement. "We are hopeful our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work."

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) is scheduled to appear at a rally Friday with striking workers at Kellogg's Battle Creek, Mich., headquarters.

Workers at four of the company's cereal plants in Battle Creek, Omaha, Lancaster, Pa., and Memphis earlier this month rejected the company's five-year contract offer, reportedly due to caps on the earnings of new hires.

Last week, the company said it would start hiring replacement workers to permanently replace the striking workers in order to avoid further in-store shortages.

The company has kept the plants open using salaried staff, temporary workers and some workers who crossed picket lines. 

"After 19 negotiation sessions in 2021, and still no deal reached, we will continue to focus on moving forward to operate our business," Chris Hood, president for Kellogg North America, said last week. 

"The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to continue executing the next phase of our contingency plan including hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers."

