Jim Cramer Loves Gary Kelly but Still Sees Blue Skies Ahead for Southwest
KB Home Drops on Mixed Quarter, Analyst Notes

KB Home reported fiscal second quarter revenues that missed estimates, and analysts commented on the company's weak third quarter guidance.
Shares of KB Home  (KBH) - Get Report were falling Thursday after the home builder reported fiscal second-quarter revenues that fell short of estimates, leading analysts at Wells Fargo and Wedbush to put out bearish notes on the quarter. 

The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. 

KB Home shares were down 6.4% to $40.59 on Thursday morning. 

"Operationally, our team remains resilient, focused on delivering exceptional customer satisfaction amid the challenges associated with the incredible demand and supply chain constraints that have characterized this housing market over the past year," CEO Jeffrey Mezger said. 

Revenues increased nearly 60% year-over-year as the number of homes KB Homes delivered rose 40% to 3,504. The average selling price of a KB Home increased 13% to $409,800. Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan said that the quarter's home deliveries missed the firm's own estimate of 3,629. 

KB Home gave revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter of between $1.5 billion and $1.58 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting the company to report fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.57 billion. Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless noted that the company's revenue guidance could be disappointing to investors. 

"With a backlog value above $4 billion, we are poised to deliver a substantial increase in revenue this year, at solid margins that we anticipate will contribute to a return on equity of roughly 20%," Mezger said. "As we continue to generate strong net orders, we have also been able to scale up our production, matching starts to sales."

