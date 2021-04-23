TheStreet
MARKETS
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search

Kansas City Southern to Open Talks With Canadian National: Report

Move comes amid bidding war between Canadian National and Canadian Pacific for routes to Gulf coast.
Author:
Publish date:

Kansas City Southern  (KSU) - Get Report will enter potential merger talks with Canadian National, according to a published report Friday, raising the stakes in a brewing bidding war between Canadian National  (CNI) - Get Report and Canadian Pacific  (CP) - Get Report for the U.S. railroad and its links to the gulf coast.

Kansas City Southern is expected to declare CN’s recent $30 billion takeover bid superior to its previously agreed $25 billion buyout offer from Canadian Pacific, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CN made its unsolicited bid earlier this week as the carriers struggle to gain better access to ports along the Gulf of Mexico.

Opening talks with Canadian National won’t undo the existing takeover deal, according to the report. If Kansas City Southern deems CN’s offer is better, Canadian Pacific would have an opportunity to counterbid, according to the report.

The Canadian railroads have been sniping at each other in regulatory filings this week.

“Canadian Pacific believes that CN's proposal is illusory and inferior to the proposed CP/KCS transaction, and that a CN/KCS transaction would be contrary to the public interest given its adverse impacts on competition and other serious concerns,” CP wrote in a regulatory filing with the Surface Transportation Board

For its part, Canadian National countered Friday that its proposal “is a manifestly superior offer to KCS because the combined CN-KCS network can provide more public benefits by connecting the continent, promoting growth, and competing more aggressively with the trucking industry for long-haul movements."

Shares of Kansas City Southern rose $5.04, or 1.70%, to $301.62.

Canadian National shares fell $1.05, or 0.96%, to $108.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific rose $3.15, or 0.86%, to $370.71 Friday.

Joe Biden Lead
INVESTING

An Increase in the Capital Gains Tax? Wall Street Reacts

Intel's production has been sharply disrupted by pandemic-related shutdowns in countries outside China. Photo: AP
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Intel Has Fallen Behind AMD

Market Hustle: Stock Futures Edge Lower as Jobless Claims Rise
MARKETS

Stocks End Week Little Changed as Strong Data Offset Tax Plan Fears

Nike (NKE) Stock Down, Releasing Self-Lacing Shoes in November
INVESTING

Star Gymnast Simone Biles Leaves Nike for Gap's Athleta

Inovio Lead
INVESTING

Inovio Shares Slump as Defense Department Ceases Vaccine Funding

Skechers Shares Crater After Footwear Maker Misses Earnings Estimates
INVESTING

Skechers Is Upgraded by Morgan Stanley After Strong Profit

Covid Testing Lead
INVESTING

Quidel Down After Missing Analysts’ First Quarter Estimates

Kimberly-Clark Could Be a Huge Buying Opportunity for Kraft-Heinz, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Kimberly-Clark Drops on Earnings Fall and Weaker Guidance