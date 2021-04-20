Kansas City Southern Soars on Report of Rival $30 Billion Takeover

The Wall Street Journal reports that Canadian National is set to offer $30 billion for Kansas City Southern, trumping a $25 takeover by rival Canadian Pacific.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report shares soared higher Tuesday amid reports that Canadian National (CNI) - Get Report is set to offer $30 billion for the network operator as it swoops in to top an agreed takeover by rival Canadian Pacific (CP) - Get Report.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Canadian National bid, which it said would include $200 in cash and value Kansas City Southern at $325 per share. Last month, Kansas City Southern agreed to a $25 billion takeover from Canadian Pacific that valued the group at $275 per share, with shareholders receiving 0.489 of a Canadian Pacific shares for each holding, as well as $90 in cash.

The combined group, which the two companies said would be run by CP CEO Keith Creel, was to be based in Calgary and operate around 20,000 miles of track, employ nearly 20,000 people and generate nearly $9 billion in annual revenues.

Kansas City Southern shares surged more than 20% in premarket trading following news of the competing bid to indicate an opening bell price of $310.00 each.

Last week, Kansas City Southern posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings as the polar vortex and coronavirus shutdowns hit cargo volumes, but confirmed its full-year profit guidance, with CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer calling the Canadian Pacific takeover "an exciting opportunity for KCS and CP stakeholders"

Kansas City Southern said profits for the three months ending in March fell 14.3% to $1.68 per share, missing the Street consensus forecast, while revenues slumped 4% to $706 million as carload volumes fell 1% from last year.

Looking into the current financial year, Kansas City Southern reiterated its forecast that sees double-digit revenue growth, earnings north of $9 per share and an operating ratio of 57.5%.