5 Top Stock Gainers Tuesday: Kansas City Southern, IBM, Fisker

Kansas City Southern, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Fisker and Nano Dimension are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were falling Tuesday as solid quarterly results were overshadowed by a rise in global COVID-19 cases.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. Kansas City Southern | Increase 15.4%

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report shares soared after Canadian National (CNI) - Get Report offered $30 billion for the network operator, trumping a $25 billion takeover bid by rival Canadian Pacific (CP) - Get Report.

2. IBM | Increase 4.4%

Shares of International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report were rising after the IT giant reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

The company reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $1.77 a share on revenue of $17.7 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.69 a share on revenue of $17.32 billion.

3. Fisker | Increase 6%

Fisker (FSR) - Get Report was climbing after analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of the electric vehicle maker with a buy rating and a $13 price target.

The analysts advised keeping an eye on reservation trends for the Ocean SUV, which is set to begin production in late 2022.

4. Johnson & Johnson | Increase 2.5%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report shares were rising after the European Union’s drug regulator said that while there is a possible link between cases of rare blood clots and the company's COVID-19 vaccine, the benefits of getting jabs into arms "outweigh the risks of side effects."

5. Nano Dimension | Increase 5%

Shares of Nano Dimension (NNDM) - Get Report were rising after the additive electronics company said that is had agreed to acquire DeepCube Ltd. for $40 million in cash and $30 million in American depositary shares of the machine learning/deep learning technology company.