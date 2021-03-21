Kansas City Southern Agrees $25 Billion Takeover By Canadian Pacific

The combined group, which will be based in Calgary, will operate a 20,000 mile rail network through the U.S., Canada and Mexico and generate around $9 billion sales.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report agreed to a $25 billion takeover by Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) - Get Report Sunday in a stock-and-cash deal that creates the first comprehensive rail network connecting Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The deal, which includes around $3.8 billion in Kansas City Southern debt, values the group at around $275 per share, a 22.6% premium to its Friday closing price. Kansas City Southern shareholders will receive 0.489 of a Canadian Pacific shares for each holding, as well as $90 in cash.

The combined group, which will be run by CP CEO Keith Creel, will be based in Calgary and operate around 20,000 miles of track, the companies said, employ nearly 20,000 people and generate nearly $9 billion in annual revenues.

"KCS has long prided itself in being the most customer-friendly transportation provider in North America," said Kansas City Southern CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer. "In combining with CP, customers will have access to new, single-line transportation services that will provide them with the best value for their transportation dollar and a strong competitive alternative to the larger Class 1s.

"Importantly, KCS employees will benefit from being part of a truly North American continental enterprise, which creates a strong platform for revenue growth, capital investment, and future job creation. Customers, labor partners, and shareholders will all benefit from the inherent strengths of this combination, including attractive synergies and complementary routes," Ottensmeyer added.

Kansas City Southern shares closed at $224.16 each on Friday after rising 0.4% on the session to extend their six-month gain to around 24%.

Canadian Pacific's U.S.-listed shares ended Friday at $378.48 each and are up 27.5% for the past six months.

Kansas City Southern has long been a potential target of private equity groups, with interest intensifying following the decision by President Joe Biden earlier this year to cancel construction plans for the Keystone XL pipeline, a move that some have argued creates enormous earnings potential for rail freight operators moving oil from Alberta to Nebraska.

The group reportedly rejected a $20 billion takeover approach from Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners last fall, according to the Wall Street Journal, that would have price Kansas City Southern shares at $208.00 each.

The tie-up is also timed to benefit from a roaring comeback for the U.S. economy as it exits the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve officials forecast GDP growth of 6.5% for the year last week, the fastest since 1984, while FedEx (FDX) - Get Report noted in its Street-beating earnings report last week that U.S. ground shipments were a key component of its better-than-expected bottom line.