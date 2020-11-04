TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Kandi Technologies Climbs as Its EVs Approved for Sale in U.S.

Kandi America is now allowed to sell its K23 and K27 electric-car models in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:

Kandi Technologies  (KNDI) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the international auto company said that it had received clearance from the Environmental Protection Agency to enter the U.S. market. 

The company's Kandi America subsidiary in Garland, Texas, will now be able to sell its K23 and K27 models. The company unveiled the two vehicles in July. 

The K27, Kandi's smaller model, has a suggested retail price of $17,499. With federal tax incentives, some buyers can preorder the vehicle for $10,000. Preorders require a $100 fully refundable deposit.

The Jinhua, China, company's SUV-style electric vehicle has an MSRP of $27,499, with incentives the price is lowered to $20,000. 

"By way of this final certification requirement, we can officially bring to market America’s most affordable electric vehicles,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America.

“We are in the process of finalizing our fulfillment plans and look forward to seeing our EVs on U.S. roads very soon.”

Kandi Technologies shares at last check were up 20% to $8.29. 

Last month, the company said it was establishing a ride-sharing service across China. The company will operate as Zhejiang Ruiheng Technology. 

The company plans to use a fleet of 300,000 electric vehicles. Kandi expects 1,000 K23 vehicles to receive approval for a pilot program in Hainan province. 

Wall Street Covid Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Growth Stocks

Uber has provided millions of trips since arriving in the city six years ago but its future here is shrouded in uncertainty because of licensing issues. Photo: Felix Wong
INVESTING

Trading Uber After Stock Rallies on Prop 22 Passage

China Would 'probably Prefer A Joe Biden Presidency' Over Donald Trump, Says Former American Ambassador To Beijing
MARKETS

Stocks Soar as Wall Street Awaits Vote Count; Biden Wins Wisconsin

China's Health Care Sector Consolidation To Produce Global Champions, Says Investor In Newest Hong Kong IPO Winner
INVESTING

Digirad Shares Up on Plan to Sell Mobile Medical-Imaging Unit

What are Capital Gains and Losses?
Sponsored Story

What are Capital Gains and Losses?

UnitedHealth Preview Was Mixed; So Where Is the Spot to Buy the Dip?
INVESTING

Biogen, UnitedHealth: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Hong Kong Stocks Boosted By US Tech Rally, Alibaba Blowout Earnings
INVESTING

How to Trade Alibaba After Its Hard Selloff and Earnings

China's Yuan Surges To 17-month High On Joe Biden US Presidential Election Hopes As Donald Trump Loses Ground
INVESTING

Patience, Election Results, Your Money: Investing Advice From Our Experts