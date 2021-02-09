KalVista Reports Positive Test Results for Angioedema Drug; Shares Soar

KalVista, which focuses on small molecule protease inhibitors, announced data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900, an oral drug.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) - Get Report shares skyrocketed Tuesday after the company reported positive test results for its treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

The company, which focuses on small molecule protease inhibitors, announced data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900, an oral, on-demand treatment for HAE attacks. Angioedema is the rapid swelling of the deep layers of the skin.

KalVista recently traded at $38.27, up 145%.

“We are very excited to share this positive data, which shows that KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile,” KalVista Chief Executive Andrew Crockett said in a statement.

“The rapid onset of symptom relief and significant reduction in the use of rescue medication show that patients can confidently take KVD900 at the earliest signs of an attack and avoid the burden and discomfort of injections."

Further, “We look forward to working with regulatory agencies to bring the many advantages of KVD900 to patients as quickly as possible,” Crockett said. “In parallel, we remain committed to advancing our oral HAE franchise, with submission of an IND [investigational new drug application] this quarter for KVD824 as a prophylactic treatment and ongoing preclinical work on our oral Factor XIIa program.”

The trial included 53 adult HAE patients from 25 clinical sites in the United States and Europe. It included type 1 and type 2 HAE patients who had three attacks in 90 days prior to enrollment.