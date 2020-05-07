Justice Dept Drops Case Against Flynn: Report

The Justice Department is dropping its case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser, according to a published report.

In court documents being filed Thursday, Justice said it decided to abandon the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press.

Since 2017, prosecutors have argued that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty, turning into an important source for special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In its filing, the Justice Department said it turns out that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the January 2017 interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

Trump, who fired Flynn in February 2017 over the Russia allegations, has been defending him virtually ever since, claiming that he was railroaded by a biased FBI and Justice Department.

Last week, Flynn’s lawyers pointed to newly disclosed FBI emails and notes as evidence Flynn was baited into lying. None of the material seemed to indicate that Flynn told the truth to the FBI. But Trump pronounced him “exonerated” anyway.

Attorney General William Barr has shown skepticism toward Mueller’s investigation from the outset and said in a television interview last month that it was undertaken “without any basis.” Democrats say Barr is biased in favor of Trump.

The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended the move to Attorney