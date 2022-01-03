After seven days of deliberations, the jury for the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, said it remains deadlocked on three counts.

The jury told Judge Edward J. Davila they were unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three counts even after they were instructed to continue their deliberations this afternoon.

In a note sent to Davila about four hours after the jury was told to continue discussing the case, the jurors had written: "After considering all evidence and given instructions we have concluded we cannot reach a unanimous verdict on 3 charges."

Davila asked the jury in the courtroom if they unanimously agree that they were still deadlocked.

The jury was dimissed with instructions to fill out the verdict form on the counts that they are able to reach a verdict on.

Holmes was on trial in San Jose for 11 counts - one count of conspiracy to defraud investors, one count of conspiracy to defraud patients, six counts tied to individual investments, two counts connected to tied to individual patients and one count tied to advertisements patients saw.

Earlier on Monday the jury wrote in a note to Davila that they had been unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three counts. The three counts were not disclosed.

The judge read the jurors a standard instruction for deadlocked juries and told them to continue their deliberations.

“During your deliberations, you should not hesitate to reexamine your own views and change your opinion if you become persuaded that it is wrong,” he read.

“You should not, however, change an honest belief as to the weight or effect of the evidence solely because of the opinions of your fellow jurors or for the mere purpose of returning a verdict.”

Holmes founded Theranos, a blood testing company, in 2003 while she was a Stanford student. The prosecution has alleged that the former CEO misled both patients and investors about whether the company's technology could detect various medical diseases from just a few drops of blood.

Holmes pleaded not guilty and her defense team said the founder acted in good faith while making mistakes.

In 2018 the company collapsed. A Wall Street Journal investigation led by then-reporter John Carreyrou found that Theranos used third-party machines and did not own any to test blood samples.

The jury heard testimony from several former employees who said the technology used by Theranos resulted in inconsistent result and often were inaccurate.