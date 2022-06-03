Here’s What’s You Can Stream On Netflix, Disney+, Hulu And More This Month

"Ms. Marvel," "Westworld," "The Boys," and “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe" are all on the way.

Summer is now officially here. But don’t worry, you don’t have to go outside to entertain yourself. Wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated? Sounds like a hassle, to be honest.

There was a time, not too long ago, when summer mostly meant giant blockbusters, tentpole action films, and star-studded comedies on the big screen, while cable networks either offered frothy escapism like “True Blood” or smart counter programming like the Showtime (VIAB) - Get Viacom Inc. Class B Report comedy “Weeds.”

But with the boom in streaming services and the changing nature of what constitutes a blockbuster, the summer movie entertainment season looks much different now.

We’re used to blockbuster films arriving all over the calendar year, and we all know they’ll usually hit a streaming service about two months after they hit theaters. (Though that’s not going to be the case with the new “Top Gun: Maverick,” apparently.)

So now hit films are on streaming services faster than ever, or streaming services are offering films that once upon a time probably would have been theatrical releases, like this month’s Paramount+ release “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.”

There will also be plenty of TV shows that attempt to feel like a modern blockbuster, like this month’s Disney+ (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report MCU show “Ms. Marvel” and the return of HBO’s (WBD) - Get WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Report “Westworld.”

There's a lot heading your way, so here are some selected highlights.

What’s Coming To Disney+ This Month?

The big addition to Disney+ this month is the new Marvel show "Ms. Marvel," which will premiere on June 8.

Based on a character introduced in 2013, the show will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager based in New Jersey who is a superfan of superheroes, especially her idol Captain Marvel.

When she gets superpowers of her own, she learns to be careful what you wish for, while balancing heroics, over-protective parents, and life as a teenager.

Though some fans are already complaining that the series changed her powers from stretchy, shape-shifting abilities to energy-based like "Captain Marvel," early buzz indicates that Iman Vellani is a delight in the role.

And if you're not familiar with the character, June 1st saw the release of "A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel," which should get you all caught up.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi"

The latest Star Wars series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has proved to be a huge hit. The series has reminded everyone just how great Ewan McGregor is in the titular role, and Moses Ingram's commanding presence has already made the Inquisitor The Third Sister feel like a classic Star Wars villain.

(Let's not let disgusting racists ruin any of this.)

There's a few more episodes airing of the limited series this month, so let's see how they explain a plot hole that fans have noticed that we won't spoil here.

"Love, Victor"

Disney faced quite a bit of criticism when "Love, Victor," a spin-off of the groundbreaking gay teenage rom-com "Love, Simon" was moved from Disney+ to Hulu, out of concern that it wouldn't be family friendly. Having heard those complaints (and others), the series will now be on Disney+ and Hulu, with the third and final season airing June 15.

What’s Coming To Netflix This Month?

"Floor Is Lava"

The new season of "Stranger Things" proved to be just what Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report needed to distract people from its recent bad headlines. Sure, the company's fortunes won't be turned around by one hit, but sometimes you take your wins where you can.

Netflix may have used up a lot of its big guns lately, as the new season of "Bridgerton" dropped earlier this year and it doesn't look like "The Queen's Gambit" is returning any time soon.

But can we interest you in "Floor Is Lava?" The obstacle course in which people try not to fall in fake lava premiered during the summer of 2020, and was just weird and delightful enough to distract a weary nation. The second season is out now, and there's even more lava.

While Netflix's competition shows like social media game "The Circle" might be buzzier, watching adults try to navigate what seems like a bizarre children's game is just a lot more fun.

"That’s My Time with David Letterman"

The streaming service's "Netflix Is A Joke" festival provided it with plenty of new stand-up specials. Of particular note is this special interview show, featuring TV icon David Letterman and his gigantic beard. The first part premieres June 7th.

Also, Netflix is really hoping that everyone angry about the recent transphobia masquerading as comedy specials from Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais will be happy with "Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration," the largest ever collection of LGBTQ comics.

How many of those comedians will use the special to mock the have-it-both-ways game the service is trying to play? A lot, probably.

What’s Coming To HBO Max This Month?

"Westworld"

Now entering it's fourth season, which premieres on June 26, it's safe to say that "Westworld" hasn't become the zeitgeist-conquering hit that HBO was hoping could replace "Game of Thrones."

Blame it on the uneven storytelling and over-reliance on mystery box twists. But while the show has its problems, it also has its strengths, particularly the performances by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.

Also the action sequences and general look of the "robot theme park run amok" setting are first-rate, and the show's pop philosophy of "what makes us human" can be fun as long as you don't take it that seriously.

Fans of genre television have long been accustomed to watching a pretty good show in hopes that one day it will level up. Is this the season where that happens? Either way, it's nice to see Aaron Paul again.

What’s Coming To Hulu This Month?

"Fire Island"

Pride Month is here, and Hulu is up to party. Premiering on June 3rd, the Hulu original film "Fire Island" stars Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the screenplay, in a modern twist on Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

Tackling themes of class, race, and the complicated nature of queer romance and friendship, the film is earning great reviews for its balance of raunchy humor, insightful commentary and rom-com levity.

What’s Coming To Paramount+ This Month?

So if the trend-prognosticating is to be believed, the vibe (i.e. cultural nostalgia) has now shifted to the early '00s. That's cool. This doesn't make an entire generation feel super old or anything.

But be that as it may, Paramount+, which owns MTV, can't seem to quit the '90s. A "Daria" spin-off film based on the character Jodie is on the way. But for now we can return to the era when MTV was still relevant and the internet wasn't omnipresent with the animated film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe."

The return of Mike Judge's era-defining idiots seems like it might be a bad idea; a revival series from a decade ago was quickly cancelled. But the plot, which involves the pair accidentally traveling through space and then entering into the modern day, is so audaciously stupid that this thing might be brilliant.

South Park: The Streaming Wars

In yet more proof that the '90s will never die, Trey Parker and Matt Stone will once again yell at us all with their latest animated film "South Park: The Streaming Wars."

What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video This Month?

"The Boys"

Ever since "Transparent" ended, Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report hasn't really been able to create an attention-grabbing television hit, with one big exception.

While "The Boys" is far too violent, absurd, and just plain transgressive for many critics and high-brow sorts, it has a devoted audience who are pleased that the third season is now here, with new episodes dropping weekly.

An adaptation of comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the series follows the adventures of a group of vigilantes dedicated to taking down a corrupt group of superheroes. It's not for everyone, but if it's for you, then it's really for you.