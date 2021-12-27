Judge Orders Live Nation To Stop Promoting Coachella Day One 22 Festival

The world now has one less Coachella music festival.

Goldenvoice, the event production company behind the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Report in Los Angeles federal court over a New Year’s Eve live music event called Coachella Day One 22. The suit, filed on Dec. 13, seeked to stop the event due to its name being so close to the well-knowm music festival.

Now a judge has ordered a temporary restraining order, and ordered Live Nation to stop promoting the New Year’s event under its original name on Ticketmaster, according to Deadline.

The event will feature Lil Wayne, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), E-40, and Getter, and will take place on New Year’s Eve at Coachella Crossroads, an outdoor entertainment complex located adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino in the city of Coachella, California. On the event’s Facebook page, it is currently called Day One 22' NYE.

Too Many Coachellas

The event formerly known as Coachella Day One 22 is produced by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, operating as Coachella Crossroads. They were not named in the lawsuit, as they have asserted through their counsel that they are entitled to sovereign immunity, and not subject to being sued.

The lawsuit alleged that “Twenty-Nine Palms has gone to great lengths to imitate” the Coachella Music Festival’s trademark, “intentionally trading on the goodwill” of the well-known Coachella festival, causing a likelihood of “consumer confusion and false association” with the original event.

The Day One 22’ NYE event will take place five miles from 800 acres Empire Polo Club where the Coachella Festival takes place.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner also granted a temporary restraining order against the website host Bluehost, preventing it from promoting the event as “Coachella Day One 22” online.

The judge did not prohibit the use of the entertainment complex using being called “Coachella Crossroads,” just the festival using the “Coachella Day One 22” name.

The One True Coachella

Goldenvoice, which is owned by the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) has been producing the Coachella Music Festival since 1999, and is understandably eager to protect its brand name. The festival has grown into a two-weekend event at that draws 750,000 attendees, including many celebrity guests that seem more interested in being seen than seeing music, and regularly sells out well in advance.

The Coachella Music Festival was postponed this year and last due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to return this year on April 15-17 and April 22-24 with a reunited Rage Against the Machine as one of the headliners. The rapper Travis Scott was set to headline in 2020, but following the recent tragedy at his Astroworld festival, he has been dropped as a headliner.