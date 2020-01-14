JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position heading into 2020 after his bank topped Street forecasts in a robust fourth quarter earnings report.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, thanks in part to a surge in fixed income trading, and said the U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position heading into 2020.

JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $2.57 per share, up 29.8% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.35 per share. Group managed revenues, JPMorgan said, rose 9% to $29.2 billion, against topping analysts' forecasts of a $27.96 billion tally.

Total revenues from JPMorgan's markets business rose 56% from last year to $5 billion, the bank said, with equity markets revenue rising 15% to $1.5 billion and fixed income trading revenues surging 78% to $3.4 billion. Net interest income was pegged at $14.3 billion, a 3% slip from last year, while average total loans fell 1%.

“JPMorgan Chase produced strong results in the fourth quarter of 2019, capping off a solid year for the Firm where we achieved many records, including record revenue and net income," said CEO Jamie Dimon. "While we face a continued high level of complex geopolitical issues, global growth stabilized, albeit at a lower level, and resolution of some trade issues helped support client and market activity towards the end of the year."

"The U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position and we see the benefits of this across our consumer businesses," Dimon added.

JPMorgan shares were marked 2% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $139.94 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 23.2%.