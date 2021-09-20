September 20, 2021
Jim Cramer: What Tax Policy Uncertainty Means for Stocks
Publish date:

JPMorgan Says Stock Decline Represents Buying Opportunity

'Our fundamental thesis remains unchanged, and we see the sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dip,' said JPMorgan strategist Kolanovic.
Author:

The stock market’s decline Monday, including a 1.7% slide for the S&P 500, won’t last long, says Marko Kolanovic, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan.

“The market sell-off that escalated overnight we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows (commodity trading advisors and option hedgers) in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“Our fundamental thesis remains unchanged, and we see the sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dip,” Kolanovic said.

He reiterated JP Morgan’s commentary from last week, which increased the bank’s prediction for the S&P 500’s year-end level to 4,700 from 4,600. And JPMorgan sees it above 5,000 next year. Strong earnings will fuel the moves, the bank says.

“We remain constructive on risk assets, … given expectations of a reacceleration in activity as the delta wave fades and better-than-expected earnings,” Kolanovic said Monday.

Cyclical stocks are now at cheap historical valuations, he said. “Risks are well-flagged and priced in.”

Morgan Stanley sang a slightly different tune Monday. The stock market could plunge 20% as fiscal stimulus is withdrawn and economic growth slows, said Morgan Stanley Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson.

“Given the extraordinary fiscal stimulus during this recession, we are concerned that the inevitable deceleration in growth will be much worse than what is currently expected,” he wrote in a commentary also cited by CNBC.

The worst case scenario could mean “a larger-than-normal mid-cycle transition correction in the S&P 500 -- 20%,” Wilson said.

