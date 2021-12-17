Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How to Gift NFTs, Crypto Wallets and Bitcoin This Holiday Season
How to Gift NFTs, Crypto Wallets and Bitcoin This Holiday Season
Publish date:

JPMorgan Settles Charges It Used Messaging to Skirt Records Rules

The SEC charged that JPMorgan used messaging services out of the purview of record-keepers to conduct business.
Author:

JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report will pay $125 million to settle a charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission that the financial-services giant allowed employees to use WhatsApp and other messaging platforms to get around federal record-keeping rules.

In a related action, JPMorgan Chase, New York, said it would pay $75 million to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle that agency's case

The SEC said on Friday that as part of the settlement, JPMorgan Securities admitted to "widespread record-keeping failures." 

"Books-and-records obligations help the SEC conduct its important examinations and enforcement work. They build trust in our system," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said.

TheStreet Recommends

"Ultimately, everybody should play by the same rules, and today’s charges signal that we will continue to hold market participants accountable for violating our time-tested recordkeeping requirements."

JPMorgan admitted that from at least January 2018 to November 2020 its employees communicated about securities business matters on their personal devices, using text messages, Meta Platforms'  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report WhatsApp -- which has encrypted messaging -- and personal email accounts. 

None of those communications were archived by JPMorgan as required by law. The firm also admitted that the issue was companywide and that the practice was done openly.

JPMorgan received subpoenas for documents and voluntary requests from the SEC during "numerous investigations" during the period when the practice was ongoing. 

"As a result of the findings in this investigation, the SEC has commenced additional investigations of record preservation practices at financial firms," the agency added.

NYSE Lead
MARKETS
FDXRIVNGM

Dow Leads Wall Street Slump On Covid Wave, Inflation Concerns; Tech Extends Slide

FedEx Lead
MARKETS
FDX

FedEx Stock Surges on Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost, Share Buyback; Labor Costs Rising

Cerner Stock Jumps, Leerink Raises Price Target
MARKETS
CERNORCL

Cerner Shares Surge On Reports Of $30 Billion Oracle Takeover Bid

General Motors' Cruise Delays Debut of Its Driverless Taxis on Safety Concerns
MARKETS
GM

General Motors Stock Slides After Sudden Exit Of Cruise CEO Dan Ammann

Inside China Tech: US Hackers Responsible For More Than Half Of All Foreign Cyberattacks In China
INVESTING
FB

Meta Platforms Bans 7 Surveillance Groups Targeting Its Users

1
P

What Is Profit Margin? Definitions, How to Calculate, Example & FAQ

Rivian Lead
INVESTING
RIVNFDXCERN

Premarket Movers Friday; Rivian Drops and FedEx Rises

Rivian Lead
INVESTING
RIVNFGM

Rivian Shares Fall After Earnings on Muted R1T Delivery Outlook