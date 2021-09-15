JPMorgan Sees S&P 500 Hitting 4,700 by Year-End

Despite concern about the economy and business cycle, 'we remain confident that strong growth lies ahead,' JPMorgan says.

While many stock analysts see a stock-market correction soon amid slowing economic growth, JPMorgan sees it differently, predicting the S&P 500 will reach 4,700 by year-end.

That would represent a 5% gain from the recent level of 4,481. The index at last check gained 0.8%.

“Despite concerns about the recent downshift in economic and business cycle momentum, we remain confident that strong growth lies ahead and activity is bound to reaccelerate,” JPMorgan strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“We remain positive on the equity outlook, and expect S&P 500 to reach 4,700 by end of this year and surpass 5,000 next year on better-than-expected earnings.”

Stock bears point to the spread of Covid, waning government stimulus, falling consumer confidence and a slowdown in hiring growth.

“We see these risks as well-flagged and in some cases overdone,” Lakos-Bujas said.

“As long as Covid continues to ease, strong momentum should continue into 2022 as businesses start to rebuild depleted inventories and ramp-up [capital spending] from historically depressed levels.”

Among the stocks that JPMorgan recommends are United Rentals (URI) - Get United Rentals, Inc. Report, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Southwest Airlines Co. Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

Last week, Binky Chadha, chief global strategist at Deutsche Bank, said stock valuations are quite stretched, and that could mean a rough stumble is in store for the market.

The valuations are “historically extreme” in almost any metric, he said in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.

As a result, “With the current cycle advancing very quickly, the risk that the correction is hard is growing,” Chadha said.