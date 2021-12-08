Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Publish date:

JPMorgan Likes Amazon, Apple, McDonald's, Lennar for 2022

The bank’s analysts, led by Nicholas Rosato, expect the S&P 500 index to reach 5,050 next year, up 8% from 4,697 recently.
Author:

J.P. Morgan analysts have a chosen a basket of top growth and value stocks for next year, including Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, McDonald’s  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Lennar  (LEN) - Get Lennar Corporation Class A Report.

The bank’s analysts, led by Nicholas Rosato, expect the S&P 500 index to reach 5,050 next year, up 8% from 4,697 recently.

That’s based on “continued robust earnings growth, as labor-market recovery continues; consumers remaining flush with cash; supply chain issues easing; and the inventory cycle accelerating off of historical lows,” they said.

“Most of the equity upside should be realized between now and the first half of 2022, when monetary and fiscal policy tailwinds will be strongest.”

That should be “followed by sideways action in the second half of 2022,” they said. Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes “could drive some de-risking and intra-cycle correction.”

TheStreet Recommends

Amazon constitutes J.P. Morgan’s “best idea” in the Internet space. 

It “has doubled the size of its fulfillment network over the past two years and is now caught up on capacity, suggesting spending growth could begin to slow during 2022,” J.P. Morgan said.

As for McDonald’s, it is “inflation-protected, with more than 93% of stores globally-franchised, where the company collects a combination of rents and royalty payments from the franchisee’s top-line,” J.P. Morgan said.

When it comes to Apple, “we see AAPL shares well positioned for upside led by a strong iPhone 13 product cycle relative to investor expectations,” the analysts said.

As for Lennar, J.P. Morgan likes the valuation, and “we point to our outlook for above average operating margins and order growth in 2022.”

Tags
terms:
AmazonApple
18 model S tesla performance plaid Tesla
INVESTING
TSLARIVNLCID

BofA Explains Neutral Rating for Tesla, Buy for Rivian, Lucid

Jobs Lead
INVESTING

Worker Shortages to Last Into '22; Remote Work an Assumed Perk

Tesla charging stations are shown outside of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. Photo: AP
INVESTING
TSLA

Regulators Scold Tesla For Allowing Video Games While Driving

Planet Fitness Pulls Off a Successful IPO, What’s Next?
INVESTING
PLNT

Jim Cramer Talks With Planet Fitness CEO

Furniture Retailer Wayfair Shares Tank on Amazon Program
INVESTING

Wayfair Will Move to Brick And Mortar in 2022

Costco Store Lead
INVESTING
COST

Can Costco Keep Up Its Scorching Growth? Wall Street Waits Eagerly For Earnings

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS
AAPLSFIXPFE

Breaking News: Stocks End Higher as Wall Street Looks to Inflation Data

J.P. Morgan Lead
INVESTING
.SPX

Full Economic Recovery and Pandemic End Coming in 2022: J.P. Morgan