JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'Expected to Make a Full Recovery' After Heart Surgery, Say Reports

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been in touch with the bank’s senior leaders, reports say.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report CEO Jamie Dimon is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency heart surgery, news reports said Friday.

Dimon has been in touch with the bank’s senior leaders Friday after an emergency procedure to repair an acute aortic dissection, CNBC reported, citing an unnamed source.

“We expect him to fully recover,” said the source, according to CNBC. “We talked to his doctors, and they are happy so far” with his recovery, the person said, cautioning that they were still concerned about the possibility of complications.

Reuters reported that Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and “feels really good” after the surgery, citing a source familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan Chase didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from TheStreet.

Dimon, 63 years old, suffered an acute aortic dissection, a condition in which the inner lining of the aorta tears away from the outer edge of the blood vessel. A statement to shareholders described him as “awake, alert and recovering well” following the surgery.

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, co-presidents and co-chief operating officers of the financial giant, will lead the company during Dimon’s recuperation.

Dimon has been CEO of JPMorgan since the end of 2005.

Pinto began his work at Manufacturers Hanover in 1983 in Buenos Aires. The company was later acquired by Chemical Bank, which later merged with Chase Manhattan before being acquired by JPMorgan in 2000.

Smith started at JPMorgan Chase in 2007 after 25 years at American Express. He took on his current role in 2012.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. were down 5.6% to $107.55.