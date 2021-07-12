TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
4 Things Jim Cramer Wants to Hear When the Big Banks Report Earnings
4 Things Jim Cramer Wants to Hear When the Big Banks Report Earnings
Publish date:

Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will kick off earnings season on Tuesday. Here's how the charts look going into the print.
Author:

Can you believe it’s that time already? The bank stocks are gearing up to kick off earnings season, starting on Tuesday.

We’ll hear from JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report, often referred to as the bluest of blue-chip bank stocks. The other is Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Report, a leader in wealth management and trading revenue.

For what it’s worth, PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get Report also is reporting earnings on Tuesday before the rest of the banks like Citigroup  (C) - Get Report and Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Report report later in the week.

Analysts aren’t overly bullish on the group for the quarter, with consensus estimates calling for a year-over-year decline in revenue.

However, the stocks have been consolidating lately and recently received good news after passing the Fed’s stress tests. Let’s look at some charts.

Wells Fargo is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells WFC? Learn more now.

Trading JPMorgan Chase

Weekly chart of JPMorgan stock.

Weekly chart of JPMorgan stock.

I wanted to zoom out a bit with JPMorgan by using the weekly chart. It does a good job showing how, despite a decent rally then a hard two-week pullback, the stock is roughly flat over the last four months.

Last week, JPMorgan put in a robust weekly bar despite the holiday-shortened trading week. Shares hammered off the lows and closed near the highs. We’re seeing some continuation higher on Monday. 

TST Recommends

Now reclaiming the 10-week and 21-week moving averages with Monday’s rally, bulls are looking for some more good news. Mainly, a post-earnings close above these two measures, followed by a close over $161.75. That starts to unlock further upside, such as the highs near $167.

If JPMorgan can clear its current high at $167.44, then perhaps it can make a further push up toward the 161.8% extension near $180.

On the downside, a move below last week’s low could put the 10-month moving average in play.

Trading Goldman Sachs

Weekly chart of Goldman Sachs stock.

Weekly chart of Goldman Sachs stock.

Goldman Sachs has been trading a bit better, although it’s also been volatile in recent weeks.

Shares have been wedging into a tighter and tighter range, marked by a series of higher lows and lower highs.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs fell hard, but stopped just shy of the 21-week moving average. The stock followed that disheartening session with a gap-up open on Friday and a weekly close above the 21-day, 50-day and 10-week moving averages.

Shares are pushing higher again on Monday. From here, it’s simple. 

Bulls want to see Goldman Sachs hold the 50-day moving average on any sort of post-earnings pullback. Below puts the gap-fill in play from Friday’s gap-up (near $363), followed by last week’s low and potentially the 21-week moving average.

On the upside, let’s see if Goldman Sachs stock can rally into the $390s. If so, $400-plus is in play. 

Zscaler Lead
INVESTING

ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Gaining on Q4 Results
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

L. Brands Lead
INVESTING

L Brands Rises on Outline of Plan to Spin Off Victoria's Secret

AST & Science Lead
INVESTING

AST SpaceMobile Climbs; Barclays Sees 'Very Significant Market'

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mostly Higher as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

Boeing Planes at Airport
INVESTING

Boeing and Airbus Vying for Air France Fleet Contract

10 States That Jack Up Your Auto Insurance Just For Driving
INVESTING

State Auto Triples on Pact to Be Acquired by Liberty Mutual

Braking System Malfunctioned in Virgin Galactic Spaceship Crash
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Falls on $500 Million Stock Sale Filing