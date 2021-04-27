JPMorgan Chase Staff to Return to Office in July

JPMorgan Chase is making plans for its employees to return to work in the office starting in early July.

An operating-committee memo seen by Bloomberg News says the New York banking giant plans to have employees working at a 50% occupancy cap.

“With this time frame in mind, you should start making any needed arrangements to help with your successful return,” the bank said in the memo.

JPMorgan Chase buildings will be open to all employees starting May 17, media reports say.

The bank’s chief executive, Jamie Dimon, said in a webcast last week that employees have not been required to be vaccinated before returning to the office.

Throughout the pandemic, many staffers have continued to work in person, primarily those in trading roles, media reports added.

The note also indicates other protocols staff and company will have to abide when returning to the office, including:

- Following government restrictions and mandates and being prepared to pause or reverse return if needed.

- Practicing industry-recognized health and safety protocols of cleaning and air filtration, mask wearing and daily health-check requirements.

- Providing training and resources to help navigate the new office environment.

- Providing vaccination information and resources.

JPMorgan Chase recently said it was adding almost 190 workers to assist junior bankers who are feeling “inundated with work during the pandemic,” Bloomberg News reported.

The company had already hired 65 analysts and 22 associates globally and planned to hire 100 more bankers and support staff, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

