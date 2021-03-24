TheStreet
JPMorgan Taps Jennifer Roberts CEO for Consumer Banking

JPMorgan Chase named Jennifer Roberts CEO of consumer banking, succeeding Thasunda Brown Duckett, who left the company last month.
JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report named Jennifer Roberts chief executive of consumer banking, media reports say.

Roberts will oversee “40,000 employees and $600 billion in deposits spread over 4,900 U.S. branches,” Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

As head of consumer banking, Roberts will report to Co-President Gordon Smith.

In a memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg News, Smith said that Roberts has helped “simplify and modernize our small-business solutions and enhance our customer experience, including the recent launch of Chase Business Complete Banking with QuickAccept.”

Citigroup CEO Bans Zoom Calls on Fridays, Urges Workers to Take Vacations

Roberts previously served as JPMorgan Chase's CEO of business banking, working within the consumer and community banking unit. She assumed that role in January 2019, leading digital products and Chase Pay.

Prior to that post, she held executive rules in various JPMorgan Chase Card Services, including Ultimate Rewards, the Sapphire portfolio, and loyalty and acquisitions.

She also led the company’s Paycheck Protection Program. The loan-relief initiative has aided small businesses with more than $32 billion of funding.

Before joining JPMorgan Chase in 1996, Roberts worked in marketing and portfolio management for other card businesses.

JPMorgan, Goldman Hit All-Time Highs 

Roberts will continue to lead the business banking segment while the New York financial institution conducts internal and external searches for her successor, Smith added in the memo.

She succeeds Thasunda Brown Duckett, who left JPMorgan in February to take the post of CEO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

At last check JPMorgan Chase shares were 1% higher at $151.02. 

