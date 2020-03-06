JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

JPMorgan says co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith to lead company while Dimon recovers.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said that its CEO, Jamie Dimon, underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday.

Dimon suffered an “acute aortic dissection” according to a statement to shareholders.

Dimon was described as “awake, alert and recovering well” following the surgery.

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, co-presidents and co-chief operating officers of the financial giant, will lead the company during Dimon’s recuperation.

JPMorgan shares fell $5.88, or 4.9%, to $113.97 in regular trading Thursday amid a broad pullback in U.S. markets on coronavirus fears. The stock fell $1.97, or 1.7%, to $112 in after-hours action.