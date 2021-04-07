JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sees U.S. Economic 'Boom,' Cautions on Inflation

Jamie Dimon says vaccine rollouts, deficit spending, post-pandemic euphoria and a dovish Fed will provide an economic 'boom' that may last until 2023.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that the current economic recovery could extend into a boom that lasts for another two years, but cautioned the rising debt levels, and simmering inflation, pose key risks that investors have yet to fully appreciate.

In an early release of his regular letter to shareholders ahead of next week's first-quarter earnings, Dimon said the post-pandemic recovery, powered by trillions in government spending, near-zero interest rates and myriad supports from the Federal Reserve, could justify current stock market valuations. which he describes as "quite high, by almost all measures."

However, Dimon cautioned that U.S. bond prices - which move inversely with market yields - can't be justified given the current levels of government debt, citing what he sees as increased borrowing to fund the current and planned stimulus bills and the "not-unreasonable possibility that an increase in inflation will not be just temporary."

“I have little doubt that with excess savings, new stimulus savings, huge deficit spending, more QE, a new potential infrastructure bill, a successful vaccine and euphoria around the end of the pandemic, the U.S. economy will likely boom,” Dimon said. “This boom could easily run into 2023.”

Dimon said the chances for a 'Goldilocks'-type performance for the U.S. economy - characterized by robust growth and tame inflation - are good, but noted that the risk of new COVID variants, if they're resistant to vaccines, could reverse the current boom, while faster inflation may force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more quickly than markets are anticipating.

"The permanent effect of this boom will be fully known only when we see the quality, effectiveness and sustainability of the infrastructure and other government investments," he added in the 66-page letter published Wednesday. "I hope there is extraordinary discipline on how all of this money is spent. Spent wisely, it will create more economic opportunity for everyone."

JPMorgan shares were marked 0.05% lower in premarket trading to indicate an opening bell price of $152.50 each, a move that would leave the stock with a year-to-date again of around 20%.

Shares in the biggest U.S. bank hit an all-time high of $161.69 each last month as investors re-set earnings expectations for the country's biggest lenders following the Fed's bullish update on growth.

Banks are also pocketing millions in fees from the so-called SPAC boom, a surge in so-called 'blank check' acquisition companies that have several advantages over traditional IPOs. Around $150 billion have been issued so far this year, more than double the tally for the whole of last year.

JPMorgan will post its first-quarter earnings on April 14, with early forecasts indicating a bottom line of $2.93 a share on revenues of around 30.21 billion.