JPMorgan on 2022 Economy: Full Recovery, S&P 500 Up 8%

JPMorgan strategists are bullish on the economy and stocks for 2022, predicting that next year U.S. GDP will grow 3% and that the S&P 500 index will reach 5,050.

GDP expanded at a 2.1% annual rate in the second quarter. The 5,050 level for the S&P 500 would represent an 8% gain from the recent level of 4,688.

“Our view is that 2022 will be the year of a full global recovery, an end of the global pandemic, and a return to normal conditions we had prior to the Covid-19 outbreak,” JPMorgan analysts led by Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist, said.

“In our view, this is warranted by achieving broad population immunity and with the help of human ingenuity, such as new therapeutics expected to be broadly available in 2022.

“We believe this will produce a strong cyclical recovery, a return of global mobility, and strong growth in consumer and corporate spending, within the backdrop of still-easy monetary policy.

“For this reason, we remain positive on equities, commodities and emerging markets, and negative on bonds.

“We expect the outperformance of cyclical assets and value, recovery of riskier and more volatile assets, and headwinds for defensive bond proxies and market segments that benefited from the pandemic.”

To be sure, “as the recovery runs its course, markets will begin adjusting to tighter monetary conditions, a process that will likely inject,” the strategists said.

“Risks that investors will need to monitor and manage … include increased geopolitical tensions in Europe and Asia, a looming energy crisis, uncertainties around high inflation, and normalization of monetary policy.”