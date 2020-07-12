JPMorgan, BlackRock, Wells Fargo Among Financial Reports Due

Second-quarter earnings season gets under way in the week ahead with full slate of banks and financials on tap

JPMorgan, BlackRock and Wells Fargo are among a slew of banks and financial companies set to kick off second-quarter earnings season in the week ahead.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $3.8 billion, or $1.15 a share, on sales of $30.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $2.82 a share on sales of $29.6 billion. It reported net income of $9.1 billion.

The stock has fallen 4.4% since the company last reported earnings on April 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $5.3 billion, or $1.76 a share, on sales of $27.8 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $114.2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc. (C) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or 35 cents a share, on sales of $19.1 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 21 analysts.



In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.95 a share on sales of $18.8 billion. It reported net income of $4.7 billion.

The stock has risen 15.4% since the company last reported earnings on April 15.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.9 billion, or 87 cents a share, on sales of $17.4 billion.



For the year, analysts project revenue of $74.2 billion.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) - Get Report is expected to report a loss of $151.9 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $18.4 billion before the market opens on Tuesday, based on a FactSet survey of 24 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.30 a share on sales of $21.6 billion. It reported net income of $5.9 billion.

The stock has fallen 20.3% since the company last reported earnings on April 14.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or 31 cents a share, on sales of $18.3 billion.



For the year, analysts project revenue of $73.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.90 a share, on sales of $9.8 billion before the market opens on Wednesday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.



In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $5.81 a share on sales of $9.5 billion. It reported net income of $2.3 billion.

The stock has risen 10.3% since the company last reported earnings on April 15.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $3.95 a share, on sales of $8.3 billion.



For the year, analysts project revenue of $34.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $2.4 billion, or 28 cents a share, on sales of $21.8 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 22 analysts.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of 74 cents a share on sales of $23.1 billion. It reported net income of $7.3 billion.

The stock has risen 2.6% since the company last reported earnings on April 15.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $3.4 billion, or 38 cents a share, on sales of $20.9 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $86.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report is expected to report adjusted net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.12 a share, on sales of $10.3 billion before the market opens on Thursday, based on a FactSet survey of 19 analysts.

In the same period a year ago the company, posted earnings of $1.23 a share on sales of $10.2 billion. It reported net income of $2.4 billion.

The stock has risen 23.9% since the company last reported earnings on April 16.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or 98 cents a share, on sales of $9.4 billion.

For the year, analysts project revenue of $38.4 billion.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - Get Report is expected to report net income of $1.1 billion, or $6.97 a share, on sales of $3.6 billion before the market opens on Friday, based on a FactSet survey of 14 analysts.



In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $6.41 a share on sales of $3.5 billion. It reported net income of $1.1 billion.

The stock has risen 19.7% since the company last reported earnings on April 16.

In the upcoming quarter analysts are forecasting net income of $1.1 billion, or $7.25 a share, on sales of $3.7 billion.



For the year, analysts project revenue of $14.9 billion.