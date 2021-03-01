TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Johnson & Johnson Shares Leap After FDA, CDC Coronavirus Vaccine Approvals

Johnson & Johnson said it will ship more than 20 million doses of its newly-approved coronavirus vaccine this month, with plans for at least 100 million by the end of June.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report shares leaped higher Monday after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and a panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control approved the drugmaker's recently-developed coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 12-0 to approve the single-shot vaccine for widespread use on Sunday, a move that followed the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization decision on Saturday. The decisions add Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine to a list of two previously-approved vaccines -- from Pfizer Inc  (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna Inc.  (MRNA) - Get Report -- and could put the U.S. on pace to reach its goal of administering 100 million doses by early May.

Johnson & Johnson said it hopes to administer at least 20 million doses this month alone, with a broader goal of more than 100 million by the end of June. 

“We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants," said Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels. "A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.” 

“We look forward to our continued efforts around the world as we collectively aim to change the trajectory of this global pandemic," he added.   

Johnson & Johnson shares were marked 3.5% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $164.00 each, a move that would bump the stock's three-month gain to around 11.2%.

CDC data over the weekend showed that more than 75 million Americans have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, including around 50% of those aged 65 and older. 

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine rollout could accelerate that pace, however, as it's a singe-shot regime that requires standard refrigeration temperatures, compared to the ultra-cold conditions required for Pfizer and Moderna's two-shot doses. 

"All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that's most available to them," Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's Meet the Press Sunday. "If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available now, I would take it." 

estate legal law court sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Should You Be the Executor of an Estate? Maybe Not

Here's How to Get the Best Interest Rate on Student Loans
Sponsored Story

Guide to Tax Form 1098-T: Tuition Statement

Video: Earnings Season Should Remind Investors About Tax Reform Benefits
Sponsored Story

Should Taxes on Stock Influence Your Decision to Buy or Sell?

Walmart and Microsoft Should Merge to Crush Amazon -- Jim Cramer Explains Why
INVESTING

Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Order for Express Delivery

Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

J&J Vaccine, Walmart, AMC and NIO - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Surge as Bond Yields Retreat, Vaccine Pace Accelerates; Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Approval

Cramer: JNJ Deal Will Lead to a Buyback and Much More Upside
LATEST NEWS

CDC Committee OK's Johnson & Johnson COVID Shot

Chinese health care firms draw strong IPO investors' demand in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
LATEST NEWS

Quickly Vaccinating Hong Kong May Be a Long Shot