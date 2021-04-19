TheStreet
How to Trade Johnson & Johnson After It Reports Earnings

Johnson & Johnson has been in focus lately with its COVID-19 vaccine. Now it's in focus because of earnings. Here's how to trade it.
Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report has been making headlines lately due to its COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, it will be making headlines when it reports earnings before the stock market opens.

The company has played a role in the massive vaccination efforts in the U.S., as Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and J&J all pump out vaccines to get the world back to a state of normalcy.

However, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has run into a hurdle due to a clotting issue. Specifically, after almost 7 million doses, six people reportedly were "found to have developed a rare blood clot issue within two weeks" following J&J’s vaccine.

There is a lot to like about J&J’s treatment, including its one-dose application (unlike Pfizer and Moderna, which both require two shots). However, the clotting potential is proving to be an issue, at least in the short term. 

So far, the stock has shaken off the news, rallying off the lows on the day the news hit on April 13, and climbing in each session since. 

Can it continue higher after earnings?

Trading Johnson & Johnson

Daily chart of Johnson & Johnson stock.

Daily chart of Johnson & Johnson stock.

Notice how well J&J shook off its negative COVID-19 vaccine news. In back-to-back sessions, the stock opened below the 21-week and 100-day moving averages, but closed above both measures each day.

That was a major clue - particularly after the second day - that bulls were willing to step in and buy the dip.

On the upside, I’d love a post-earnings rally above downtrend resistance (blue line) and above $167. Above $167 will put Johnson & Johnson stock above multi-month resistance.

Over $167 and traders will shift their focus to the $170 to $171 area. For three straight sessions in January - on a post-earnings gap-up - the stock tried to clear this area but failed to do so.

Above the 52-week high at $173.65 puts $175-plus in play, with investors likely looking to the 161.8% extension near $182.50 as an intermediate upside target.

On the downside, traders need to keep their focus on the 100-day and 21-week moving averages, as well as last week’s low at $156.53.

A move below last week's low puts prior range resistance in play near $154.50, as well as the 200-day moving average.

Should J&J stock break down to this area, bulls need to see it hold. Otherwise, they risk seeing the stock fall back into its previous trading range. 

