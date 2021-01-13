TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Johnson & Johnson One Shot Covid-19 Vaccine Delayed

Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine reportedly is as much as two months behind original production schedule and won’t catch up until the end of April.
Author:
Publish date:

Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report one-shot Covid-19 vaccine reportedly is as much as two months behind the original production schedule and won’t catch up until the end of April.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The New York Times reported that while Johnson & Johnson expects to release results from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in as little as two weeks, production likely is facing hold-ups due to manufacturing delays that will prevent the vaccine from getting out the door and into arms until April.

The delays come as the U.S. continues to face record infections, hospitalizations and deaths resulting from the novel coronavirus, which to date has infected some 91.6 million people, resulting in more than 1.96 million deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Johnson & Johnson Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels told the Times that if the data is positive and the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for emergency use, Johnson & Johnson would be able to contribute to the vaccination drive in the U.S. sometime in March.

However, apparent lags in Johnson & Johnson’s production abilities could still hamper efforts to roll out vaccine and get it into arms. Federal officials have been told that the company has fallen as much as two months behind the original production schedule and won’t catch up until the end of April, when it was supposed to have delivered more than 60 million doses. 

If Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can strongly protect people against Covid-19, as some outside scientists expect, it would offer big advantages over the two vaccines currently authorized in the U.S., which require two doses and more complicated cold-storage requirements. 

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report as well as Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report were given emergency authorization to roll out their vaccines last month. 

The U.S. remains behind its schedule for vaccinations. As of Tuesday, 27 million vaccines had been distributed though only 9 million had been administered, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were up 0.48% at $158.89 in premarket trading on Wednesday. 

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target Posts Solid 17% Gain in November/December Sales

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Trump and YouTube, Visa and Plaid, Affirm IPO - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

kids lessons credit sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

4 Tips for Raising Money-Savvy Kids

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
INVESTING

Dow Futures Flat Ahead Of Historic Trump Impeachment Vote; Bond Yields Rally

Video: NYSE Trader Urges Investors Not to Give up on Technology Stocks
JIM CRAMER

Bull Market, 2021-Style: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/12/21)

Buy These U.K. Dividend Stocks as Brexit Fears Blow Over
INVESTING

Dividend Stocks to Watch in 2021

Regeneron Lead
INVESTING

Regeneron in $2.6 Billion Deal For More Doses of COVID Treatment

When Is Tax Day in 2019?
Sponsored Story

When are Taxes Due? Important Tax Dates for the 2020 Tax Year